Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Can the Bulldogs Handle the Pressure?

Mississippi State faces a pivotal road test against Arizona State, with bowl game hopes hinging on key offensive performance and unfriendly fan environment

Taylor Hodges

ASU fans turn on their phone lights as they go wild during a game at Mountain America Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024, in Tempe. Will this kind of environment give the Sun Devils the edge against Mississippi State?
ASU fans turn on their phone lights as they go wild during a game at Mountain America Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024, in Tempe. Will this kind of environment give the Sun Devils the edge against Mississippi State? / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Mississippi State vs Arizona State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State has something in common with SEC-newcomer Texas and that is their second game of the season will have a huge impact on the rest of their season.

Sure, the stakes are slightly greater for No. 3 Texas playing at No. 10 Michigan (also the defending national champions, in case you have forgotten), relatively though, the stakes are just as high for Mississippi State (as well as Arizona State, but that’s a column for another website).

A win almost guarantees the Bulldogs will make a bowl game. A loss would require an upset or two further into the season. Or at least, that’s the big picture.

Predicting this game is hard. On the one hand, Mississippi State’s offense had a great game and the defense nearly pitched a shutout. But it wasn’t perfect.

There were two fumbles that Mississippi State recovered but could easily have been turnovers. There was also a missed field goal and another promising drive that ended with a punt. The defense couldn’t stop an FCS team in a two-minute drill at the end of the first half.

What if that happens against Arizona State, who has more talent than Eastern Kentucky and an offense that gained 499 yards and scored 48 points against a (probably) better opponent in Wyoming?

Will Blake Shapen be able turn a mistake into a touchdown against a Power 4 conference team? Will the Bulldogs’ defense be able to get off field?

Mississippi State has the talent to beat Arizona State, but it’s the outside factors that could doom the Bulldogs.

As we have documented, the Sun Devils are hoping to set a new record student attendance. Sun Devil Stadium isn’t thought to be as tough a place to play as Davis Wade Stadium, but based on the accounts from last week, “quiet” won’t be an adjective used Saturday night.

There were enough mistakes and lost opportunities last week by the Bulldogs to think Arizona State should be the favorite (but a six-point spread is a bit too much).

Expect a high-scoring affair with both defenses struggling to slow down the opposing offense. If that ends up being true, the Bulldogs will be at a disadvantage. The crowd will be loud in a close game, which isn’t a good thing for Mississippi State’s offense on a last-minute, game-winning drive.

Mississippi State vs Arizona State Final Score Prediction

Arizona State: 45
Mississippi State: 42  

