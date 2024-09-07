Mississippi State vs Arizona State Prediction: Bulldogs Will Force Sun Devil Mistakes
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State will hit the road to face Arizona State for its first road test of the year. Jeff Lebby got his head coaching career underway last week against Eastern Kentucky in a dominant 56-7 win.
Mississippi State's offense looked crisp, but there were still some areas for improvement, including the run game. The Arizona State defense looked solid last week in their 48-7 win over Wyoming, which is better than expected for many Bulldog fans.
However, Mississippi State still has superior talent and should get a win. The offense will need to play well, and I believe it will.
Early on, Lebby will look to run heavily to give the offensive line some confidence after an inconsistent week one, which will open up the shot plays down the field.
The defense has been the biggest concern for Mississippi State fans the entire offseason, with first-time coordinator Coleman Hutzler and an inexperienced roster. The unit played solid last week. They showed good effort and were fundamentally sound, but like the offense, there were concerns.
Mississippi State did not stop the run as well as they would have liked and did not generate much of a pass rush. Hutzler must create pressure and be timely with his rotations, such as bringing in Donterry Russell in passing situations.
This game will be determined in the second half, as Mississippi State and Arizona State offenses will dominate in the first half. However, State will force a pair of turnovers in the second half, including a Kelley Jones interception, and the MSU offensive line will take over.
Final Score Prediction
Mississippi State: 38
Arizona State: 27
