Mississippi State vs. Florida: Three Bulldog Defensive Players to Watch

Mississippi State is looking to get back on track after two consecutive losses. Which three offensive players will be pivotal?

Jacob Bain

Oct 1, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end De'Monte Russell (9) reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Mississippi State needs some momentum after a disappointing loss last week to Toledo. The Mississippi State defense has struggled mightily this season, but Florida comes to Starkville deprived of momentum.

Can the Mississippi State defense rise up in the conference opener; if so, who will need to step up?

Three Defensive Players to Watch for Mississippi State

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive end De'Monte Russell (9) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De'Monte Russell

Each level of the Mississippi State defense thus far has not been impressive, but playing well on the defensive line can change that. Russell is an SEC and Mississippi State veteran, which nobody else can say on the Bulldog defensive line.

Russell has racked up seven tackles on the season, but his veteran leadership is more critical now than ever. Mississippi State safety Hunter Washington noted Russell had been a leader throughout the week on Tuesday.

Mississippi State needs to rally the troops, and Russell can do that through his leadership and play on the field.

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nic Mitchell (40) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nic Mitchell

As previously stated, each level of the Mississippi State defense has struggled, and Mitchell has started each game. The run-and-pass defense was lacking throughout the first three weeks, and linebackers are responsible for both.

Mitchell must play physically against a Florida team that loves to run the ball and stay disciplined whenever the Gators run a play action.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brylan Lanier (21) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brylan Lanier

Lanier's versatility has paid off early this year. The East Mississippi transfer has started at safety and made a start at corner last week with Kelley Jones out.

Lanier is a talented player and will have a full plate on Saturday. Florida runs the football quite a bit, and Lanier will need to be active in the run defense but must be weary of a play-action deep shot.

Fellow safety Isaac Smith, who leads the nation in tackles, has garnered most of this season's attention in the Mississippi State secondary. However, Lanier is due for a big play, which could happen this Saturday.


Jacob Bain

JACOB BAIN

Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.

