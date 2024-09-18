Blake Shapen: The Bright Light in a Dim Season for Mississippi State Football
Mississippi State football is undoubtedly in a tough spot this season after starting 1-2. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby is trying to build a program for the future, but a player who is playing well now is a good sign.
Quarterback Blake Shapen committed to Mississippi State early in the transfer portal window, and it was evident he was Lebby’s guy. The Baylor transfer had a solid career in Waco but struggled with injuries.
Still, despite some concerns, Lebby was confident he could run his system effectively. Shapen has performed well this season despite the record, throwing for 834 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception. The Shreveport, La. native was not a flashy name in the portal like Dillon Gabriel, but Lebby finding the right guy is a positive sign for his future at Mississippi State.
A big part of being a head coach, particularly an offensive play caller, is evaluating talent and determining if guys can fit into your system and excel. Sure, signing a 5-star prospect the whole country wants is excellent, but does he fit your scheme?
Lebby found a good fit with Shapen, who has shown athleticism, passing accuracy, and arm strength. These make him a good fit for running the veer-and-shoot offense.
While Mississippi State fans cannot find much hope right now due to the obvious, they can take solace in the fact that their head coach seems to be able to identify the proper talent.
