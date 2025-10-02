Can Bulldogs slow down former teammate Craver's fast start to 2025?
Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and No. 6 Texas A&M in College Station will have several important matchups to watch for.
There’s the Aggies’ pass rush against the Bulldogs’ pass blocking.
Who’s running back will have the bigger day?
But one of the most interesting, or at least one with the most emotion, will be Mario Craver vs. the Bulldogs’ secondary, specifically Kelley Jones.
Craver was with Mississippi State for its 2-10 season and transferred to Texas A&M in the offseason. Through five games, Craver leads the Aggies with 24 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns. He has the second-most receiving yards in the country and 15th most touchdowns.
He had a huge game against then-No. 8 Notre Dame, racking up more than 200 receiving yards that included an 86-yard touchdown.
While in Starkville, Craver showed flashes of his talent. He had 17 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a team-high 21.6 yards per catch.
Considering the success Mississippi State’s had throwing the ball, Craver might’ve replicated his current stats with the Bulldogs. Or maybe not, but “what might’ve been” isn’t lost on anyone.
And that’s why this matchup is the most interesting. It’s only human nature to feel some emotions about playing an old team or old teammate on a new team. Both sides will want to look like they made the right choice.
Just don’t expect anyone to admit to any of this. Most of the talk from Mississippi State has been about praising the current group of wide receivers.
“I think our wide receiver room is in a really good spot,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “We've had good production. The room is in a great place, and really like where we're at and where we're going.”
During the preseason, quarterback Blake Shapen called his year’s group of wide receivers the best he’s ever played with.
“This is definitely the most talented room that I’ve been a part of,” Shapen said. “Last year we were really talented, but it’s pretty crazy to think that you can grow from last year and have an even better room. We retained a few of them like Jordan Mosley, Ricky Johnson, Frisco McGee, guys like that. Then you add Anthony Evans and Brennan Thompson. We just have depth, and especially in this league, you want to be able to plug in guys whenever you need them.”
Johnson, during the preseason, was a little more direct.
“Last year there were some ups and downs and maybe a little selfishness,” Johnson said after a preseason practice. “This year we’re more complete as a group.”
No names were ever specified, but if you were in last year’s wide receiver group and heard those quotes after leaving for a new team, it might become bulletin board material.
For his past, Craver has only spoken positively this week about Mississippi State.
“"It's going to be exciting to get to see my old teammates Saturday," Craver said in an interview with 12th Man Productions this week. "Get to compete against those guys, it's going to be very fun."
It’ll be fun for Mississippi State fans if Jones, one the best cornerbacks in the SEC so far this season, is able to shut down Craver.