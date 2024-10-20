Mississippi State Falls to Texas A&M: Bulldogs Show Resilience in Close 34-24 Loss
Saturday’s game between Mississippi State and No. 14 Texas A&M saw a continuation of recent game trends.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-4 SEC) lost their sixth-straight game and the Aggies (6-1, 4-0 SEC) won their sixth-straight game. But, also, the Bulldogs made a ranked opponent sweat for the third-straight game.
Mississippi State lost 34-24 to a Texas A&M team that hasn’t lost since its season-opening game against Notre Dame. But the Bulldogs continued to show signs of improvement and keep the light at the end of the rebuild tunnel on.
The Bulldogs opened Saturday’s game with an opening drive that saw them run 12 plays and convert two fourth downs, the second conversion ending in the end zone for the game’s first points. Michael Van Buren connected with a wide open Davon Booth in the flat for an easy 14-yard touchdown.
However, Texas A&M would score back-to-back touchdowns and not allow another Mississippi State touchdown until the end of the first half. The Aggies extended their 21-17 halftime lead to 14 points with a field goal and touchdown in the third quarter.
Van Buren threw his third touchdown pass of the game to make the score 31-24 early in the fourth quarter, but the only other points scored were on a Texas A&M field goal.
One area Mississippi State showed improvement was its run defense. Texas A&M brought a top 10 rushing attack with it to Starkville and was held to just 136 rushing yards and a 3.7 yards per carry. But the Aggies did score three of their touchdowns on the ground.