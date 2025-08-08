Notes and observations from Mississippi State's Friday morning practice
After a day off Thursday, the Mississippi State football team was back on the practice fields Friday morning.
The Bulldogs have just one more practice after today before holding its first (closed) scrimmage of the preseason Sunday evening.
It’s a great experience to watch the practices, but there wasn’t much excitement around today’s practice. There were no injuries to report (while we were on the field at least), no scuffle or fights and no players getting yelled at.
Here are some other notes and observations from Friday’s open practice periods:
Notes and observations
- This was to be expected, but that first day energy isn’t around anymore. That’s not a bad thing. We all get excited about our first day at a new job and then once we settle in, the excitement isn’t as pronounced. That’s kind of how it felt to me;
- The quarterback rotation (for at least one drill) was Blake Shapen, followed by Parker Puckett, Luke Kromenhoek and Kamario Taylor;
- Davon Booth was going first in running back drills with Fluff Bothwell second;
- During one drill with the offensive line, new Bulldog Blake Steen was lined up at right tackle, which is a spot he’s played before;
- Did not see any players off to the side doing rehab work. There were some wearing yellow jerseys, but were participating in drills;
- Couldn’t have asked for much better weather conditions. Cloudy skies with a gentle breeze made it feel almost bearable to stand outside in a summer month.
The Bulldogs’ have their first scrimmage of the preseason scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday. The scrimmage will be closed to the public (and media), but head coach Jeff Lebby will be made available afterwards.