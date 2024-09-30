Mississippi State Against the Spread: Analyzing SEC Football Betting Trends
Since beating Eastern Kentucky in the opener, Mississippi State has dropped four straight entering this week's bye. It's been a rough stretch for new head coach Jeff Lebby and the Bulldogs, but how has their performance translated in betting circles? And how do those ATS numbers compare to the other 15 schools in the SEC?
While ATS records may seem unimportant, they do provide clear clues to which teams are crushing popular expectations and who has disappointed so far in 2024.
SEC Schools Against the Spread (thru Week 5)
15. LSU
ATS: 1-4 (20%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
15. Texas A&M
ATS: 1-4 (20%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
13. Georgia
ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 1-3 (25%)
13. Florida
ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 3-1 (75%)
11. Auburn
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
11. Mississippi State
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
Looking for a reliable Bulldog trend in the second half of the season?
The total has gone over in all three MSU home games and under in its two road trips to Arizona State and Texas. The Bulldogs will be back in Starkville Oct. 19 to kick off a three-game homestand with Texas A&M.
10. Missouri
ATS: 2-2 (50%)
Over Record: 1-3 (25%)
9. Oklahoma
ATS: 3-2 (60%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
6. Alabama
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 3-1 (75%)
6. South Carolina
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 2-2 (50%)
6. Vanderbilt
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 4-0 (100%)
2. Ole Miss
ATS: 4-1 (80%)
Over Record: 1-4 (20%)
2. Texas
ATS: 4-1 (80%)
Over Record: 2-2-1 (50%)
2. Arkansas
ATS: 4-1 (80%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
2. Kentucky
ATS: 4-1 (80%)
Over Record: 1-4 (20%)
1. Tennessee
ATS: 4-0 (100%)
Over Record: 3-1 (75%)
