SEC Football Players to Watch in Week 8: Mississippi State QB in the Spotlight
Beware, Texas A&M. You may not know a lot about Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren Jr. today, but you will by the end of Saturday's game at Davis Wade Stadiu
Van Buren is in his first season out of high school, but you wouldn't know it watching how he conducts himself. The Maryland native is poised--on and off the field--and he barely flinched in recent games at Texas and Georgia, throwing his first three career TD passes to earn SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance in Athens.
If MSU's tackles can keep Aggies Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart out of the pocket, Van Buren is trending toward another building block game against a ranked opponent. His confidence is skyrocketing, as is his teammates' confidence in him.
Van Buren is an SEC player to watch in Week 8. Here are five others.
Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.
Hill is emerging into a superstar in Austin, as expected when he signed in 2023 as a five-star recruit. After laying the groundwork as a true freshman, he's become Texas' best defensive playmaker along with DB Jahdae Barron.
Hill gets a chance to further showcase his evolution against a Georgia offense that's been unusually poor at running the ball this season.
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava
Okay, so we were all guilty of annointing Iamaleava too quickly. Still, shouldn't we be seeing more big plays now that half the season is over?
The Vols offense has cratered since the competition improved three weeks ago, and Iamaleava has accounted for a single TD in those games. Alabama has had issues with dual-threat quarterbacks, so this might be a good time to script more designed runs for No. 8.
South Carolina ED Kyle Kennard
Kennard has been one of the best portal pickups in the SEC this season. The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket leads the league with 7.5 sacks and will face Oklahoma which has allowed 20 sacks.
The only SEC team that's yielded more sacks than OU is South Carolina, which means it could also be a big day for Sooner pass rusher R Mason Thomas.
Florida QB DJ Lagway
It's unfortunate Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury, but it's gonna be a blast as Lagway gets turned loose in the second half of the season.
Lagway is a special all-around talent, and how he performs could impact the fate of Billy Napier. And if Napier isn't in Gainesville in 2025, does that mean Lagway leaves as well?
LSU LB Whit Weeks
Weeks is enjoying a breakout sophomore season that could finish on the All-SEC Team. He has a league-high 59 tackles and, along with ED Bradyn Swinson, he's helped energize the LSU D.
Weeks should collect double-digit stops for a third straight week against a run-heavy Arkansas offense that may not have QB Taylen Green at full strength.
