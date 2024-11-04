SEC Football Week 10 Review: Mississippi State Finally Ends Losing Streak
Was it a work of art? No. Was it important? Oh, heck yeah.
Mississippi State defeated Massachusetts, 45-20, in Starkville to snap a seven-game losing streak and give Jeff Lebby his first FBS win as a head coach.
The Bulldogs started slowly and the defense still has issues that won't be solved this month. But MSU desperately needed a reason to celebrate again, and that's what a visit from the Minutemen provided the program
Mississippi State got a much-needed confidence boost and reps for more players on Saturday. Here are 5 other things we learned in Week 10 of the SEC:
5. Clark Lea Normalizing Vandy Wins
Vandy went to the Plains and handled Auburn. Big whoop.
No one makes a stink any longer when the Commodores win SEC road games, which is a sign of significant progress. Vandy's only SEC losses were in OT at Missouri and by three points to Texas. The Dores are playing great D and are good enough to ruin LSU and Tennessee's CFP hopes this month.
4. Everyone Lost When DJ Lagway Went Down
Florida's franchise quarterback suffered a significant hamstring injury in the Georgia game. Brutal loss for the Gators, Billy Napier, and really anyone who enjoys SEC football.
Lagway is one of the league's future stars, and watching his development was set up to be one of the must-see elements of the final month of the regular season.
3. Big-Game Beamer
Four years into his South Carolina tenure, Beamer has established a reputation as a giant-slayer. It began in 2022 with consecutive wins over Tennessee and Clemson and continued with Saturday night's 44-20 drubbing of streaking Texas A&M.
Remember, two of the Gamecocks' three losses this year were to LSU and Alabama by just five combined points.
2. Carson Beck's Issues May Be Here to Stay
Ever since Kentucky in Week 3, Beck has looked nothing like his 2023 version. Poor decisions, bad reads, way too many turnovers. After the Florida game, this just might be who the Georgia QB is this season.
In 6 SEC games, Beck has thrown 12 TD passes and 11 INTs, including three versus the Gators.
1. Ole Miss Found Its Offense
After averaging just 24 points in the first four SEC games, the Rebels exploded for 63 points in a blowout at Arkansas. The offense cranked out 694 yards and the Jaxson Dart to Jordan Watkins connection set school records.
The D is already top-notch. If WR Tre Harris gets healthy and the offense has found a groove, look out. Ole Miss can be a dangerous playoff contender, beginning with this week's visit from Georgia.