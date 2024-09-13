Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Week 3 Preview: Predictions and Top Games to Watch

Full SEC football predictions ahead of Week 3

Jacob Bain

Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
SEC football is in full force now, heading into week three with three conference games and interesting out-of-conference games. Last week, we learned a lot about Texas after a dominating win over Michigan, and Georgia had a dominant win over Clemson in week one.

Both teams have solidified themselves as the top two in the SEC. Mississippi State's loss to Arizona State makes the upcoming game against Toledo, who is coming off an 11-win season a year ago, interesting.

Who can make a statement this weekend?

Week Three SEC Football Predictions

William McLelland-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks with ESPN’s Katie George for a post-game interview at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William McLelland-Imagn Images / William McLelland-Imagn Images

#4 Alabama at Wisconsin

Alabama makes a rare out-of-conference road trip to Big 10 country to face Wisconsin. Although Alabama did not look impressive last week, the Crimson Tide get a win this week.

Alabama wins 28-10

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly arrives before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

#16 LSU at South Carolina

South Carolina shocked SEC fans last week with a 31-6 win over Kentucky. However, LSU is better than people expect.

LSU wins 31-13

Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz on field after the win over the Buffalo Bulls at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

#24 Boston College at #6 Missouri

Boston College has gotten off to a good start under first-year head coach Bill O'Brien. Missouri also looks impressive and has too many offensive weapons for the Eagles.

Missouri wins 41-20

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko arrives prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sp / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M at Florida

This game will tell you a lot about both teams. Billy Napier is firmly on the hot seat at Florida, and Mike Elko is trying to get Texas A&M over the hump.

Texas A&M wins an ugly game.

Texas A&M wins 24-20

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables arrives before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Houston Cougars at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tulane at #15 Oklahoma

Oklahoma did not look impressive during its win over Houston last week. Tulane also scared Kansas State last week, but the Sooners get back on track this weekend.

Oklahoma wins 38-14

Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman after the game against the Pine Bluff Golden Lions at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 70-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

UAB at Arkansas

Arkansas bounces back after an overtime loss at Oklahoma State.

Arkansas wins 56-10

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the jumbotron during the second half against the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

#5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest

This is the first of several tests for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss as they hit the road for Wake Forest, looking to move to 3-0. Ole Miss wins big.

Ole Miss wins 56-17

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea stands and sing the alma mater after defeating the Alcorn State Braves at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt at Georgia State

Vanderbilt has shocked many people this year, starting the season off 2-0. They move to 3-0 this week.

Vanderbilt wins 45-10

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian on the sideline in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UTSA at #2 Texas


Texas avoids a big win hangover.

Texas wins 49-3

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with fans before the start of a NCAA college football game in Athens, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

#1 Georgia at Kentucky

This matchup was more compelling a week ago before Kentucky fell apart against South Carolina. Georgia is too much for the Wildcats, but Kentucky keeps it close for a half.

Georgia wins 38-10

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze looks on from the sideline as Auburn Tigers takes on Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama A&M Bulldogs 73-3. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK


New Mexico at Auburn

Auburn fans were disappointed after a loss to Cal last week, but the Tigers get back on track this week.

Auburn wins 41-10

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images


Toledo at Mississippi State

Mississippi State struggled on the road last week against Arizona State. Toledo is a scrappy team, but Jeff Lebby wants to score many points and will.

Mississippi State wins 49-20

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kent State at #7 Tennessee

Tennessee dominated NC State last week, and this week will be no different.

Tennessee wins 63-7



