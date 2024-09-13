SEC Football Week 3 Preview: Predictions and Top Games to Watch
SEC football is in full force now, heading into week three with three conference games and interesting out-of-conference games. Last week, we learned a lot about Texas after a dominating win over Michigan, and Georgia had a dominant win over Clemson in week one.
Both teams have solidified themselves as the top two in the SEC. Mississippi State's loss to Arizona State makes the upcoming game against Toledo, who is coming off an 11-win season a year ago, interesting.
Who can make a statement this weekend?
Week Three SEC Football Predictions
#4 Alabama at Wisconsin
Alabama makes a rare out-of-conference road trip to Big 10 country to face Wisconsin. Although Alabama did not look impressive last week, the Crimson Tide get a win this week.
Alabama wins 28-10
#16 LSU at South Carolina
South Carolina shocked SEC fans last week with a 31-6 win over Kentucky. However, LSU is better than people expect.
LSU wins 31-13
#24 Boston College at #6 Missouri
Boston College has gotten off to a good start under first-year head coach Bill O'Brien. Missouri also looks impressive and has too many offensive weapons for the Eagles.
Missouri wins 41-20
Texas A&M at Florida
This game will tell you a lot about both teams. Billy Napier is firmly on the hot seat at Florida, and Mike Elko is trying to get Texas A&M over the hump.
Texas A&M wins an ugly game.
Texas A&M wins 24-20
Tulane at #15 Oklahoma
Oklahoma did not look impressive during its win over Houston last week. Tulane also scared Kansas State last week, but the Sooners get back on track this weekend.
Oklahoma wins 38-14
UAB at Arkansas
Arkansas bounces back after an overtime loss at Oklahoma State.
Arkansas wins 56-10
#5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest
This is the first of several tests for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss as they hit the road for Wake Forest, looking to move to 3-0. Ole Miss wins big.
Ole Miss wins 56-17
Vanderbilt at Georgia State
Vanderbilt has shocked many people this year, starting the season off 2-0. They move to 3-0 this week.
Vanderbilt wins 45-10
UTSA at #2 Texas
Texas avoids a big win hangover.
Texas wins 49-3
#1 Georgia at Kentucky
This matchup was more compelling a week ago before Kentucky fell apart against South Carolina. Georgia is too much for the Wildcats, but Kentucky keeps it close for a half.
Georgia wins 38-10
New Mexico at Auburn
Auburn fans were disappointed after a loss to Cal last week, but the Tigers get back on track this week.
Auburn wins 41-10
Toledo at Mississippi State
Mississippi State struggled on the road last week against Arizona State. Toledo is a scrappy team, but Jeff Lebby wants to score many points and will.
Mississippi State wins 49-20
Kent State at #7 Tennessee
Tennessee dominated NC State last week, and this week will be no different.
Tennessee wins 63-7
Read More on Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Mississippi State's Three Defensive Players to Watch Against Toledo
Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen Earns High PFF Rating
Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Bold Predictions for an Exciting Matchup