Mississippi State QB Blake Shapen Earns High PFF Rating
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has been impressive so far through the season's first two weeks. Pro Football Focus agrees with that, as Shapen was the sixth-highest graded of all college quarterbacks so far this season.
When the Baylor transfer arrived in Starkville, fans were unsure what to expect from the senior. However, he has proven an effective quarterback in the Jeff Lebby system because of his accurate deep ball and above-average mobility.
The Shreveport, La. native has thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns this season with no interceptions. His only blemish came against Arizona State when he fumbled the ball, which led to a Sun Devil scoop and score.
The veteran quarterback showed great poise by not letting the costly turnover affect his game and leading his offense to three second-half scores. Lebby had high praise for his quarterback throughout the offense for his talent and quick understanding of the offense.
Mississippi State struggled mightily a season ago, but the main reason was poor quarterback play, whether it was Will Rogers or Mike Wright. No matter who took the snaps, it held the team back in a big way, but not this year.
There are some rightful concerns about this Mississippi State team, but the quarterback situation is good, and it will give the Bulldogs a chance in every game. Shapen still has plenty to improve on, and plenty of season remains, but the early returns are promising.
