Week 7 SEC Football: Can Mississippi State Pull Off a Major Upset?

Thirteen SEC teams are in action this weekend, including Mississippi State taking on Georgia in Athens.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Stone Blanton (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Stone Blanton (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Here's your chance to shift the narrative about your season and your program, Mississippi State. Go out and shock the world by beating Georgia or even making the Dawgs worry deep past halftime.

That's what this week's trip to Athens affords the Bulldogs -- an opportunity to rewrite the story of the 2024 season. Just ask Vanderbilt. No one was talking about the Dores this time last week, and now no one can stop talking about them.

Week 7 Storylines in the SEC

5. Tennessee Needs a Statement

Bama's loss made all the headlines in Week 6, but Tennessee falling to Arkansas was a big setback for the Vols. Plus, the offense has become stale, with just 39 points the last two games. Here comes a hungry Gators team that's looked good in back-to-back wins and has won 17 of the last 19 in this series.

4. Life After Nashville For Alabama

Alabama hosts South Carolina in the first game since the unimaginable loss to Vandy. Jalen Milroe and the offense will be just fine. But that Bama D is a legit concern. The Gamecocks are terrible in the passing game so look for the Tide to stack the box to bottle up RB Rocket Sanders.

3. MVB Between the Hedges

Michael Van Buren Jr. is the future at quarterback for Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State. It'll be interesting to see how the true freshman handles the pressure of facing the Georgia D in Athens. If he performs well here, it could ignite a sudden growth spurt that carries into the second half of the year.

2. Playoff Implications in Baton Rouge

No. 9 Ole Miss travels to No. 13 LSU in a game with massive CFP implications. The winner gets a signature win while the loser goes on the playoff bubble. Neither program has a bona fide quality win this season, so the stakes will be even higher than usual Saturday night.

1. Quinn's Back In

The annual showdown between Oklahoma and Texas marks the return of QB Quinn Ewers, who hasn't played since Sept. 14. How rusty is he, and if he struggles will Sark call on Arch Manning? It might not matter if the Sooner doesn't start converting more third downs.

