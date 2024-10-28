SEC Football Week 9 Review: Mississippi State’s Tough Week
This one stings.
Just when it looked as if Mississippi State was poised to break through, the Bulldogs played their worst game since the Week 3 loss to Toledo.
After respectable showings against Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M, MSU got absolutely wrecked for 673 yards and 58 points by an Arkansas team playing without one of its best weapons.
The loss officially eliminated the Bulldogs from bowl contention. More importanly, it revealed that Jeff Lebby has an even a longer way to go this offseason to get things right in Starkville.
MSU took a massive step back Saturday. Here are 5 other things we learned in Week 9 of the SEC.
5. Feed Jarquez Hunter
Maybe Auburn’s issues aren’t so complicated after all. Maybe the team just needs to feed Hunter more often. Auburn snapped a four-game losing streak, beating Kentucky in Lexington. Hunter put the offense on his shoulders with a personal-best 278 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
4. Quinn Ewers Solidifies Starting Role
After Ewers was briefly benched in the Georgia game, there was talk of a QB controversy in Austin. But Ewers bounced back with a solid effort in the Vanderbilt, throwing for three scores and a season-high 288 yards. He finally looks 100% after missing more than two games with an abdominal injury.
3. The LSU Game Will Define Alabama
Bama blanked Missouri, 34-0, but let's not get too carried away assigning meaning to the win. Mizzou QB Brady Cook was injured, and the Tigers aren't the test everyone thought they'd be before the season began. If the Tide has turned the corner, it'll go out and beat LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 9.
2. Is Lane Kiffin Still an Offensive Genius?
Ole Miss has a championship-caliber D, but the offense continues to be ordinary. Kiffin is earning a reputation for piling on weak opponents before tapering off in SEC play. The Rebels' scoring output in league games has declined each year under Kiffin, down to a low of 24 points per game this season.
1. Mike Elko Might Be National Coach of the Year
Indiana's Curt Cignetti certainly has a great case, but what Elko is doing at Texas A&M is nothing short of remarkable. The Aggies are the only SEC team without a conference loss, rallying to beat LSU, 38-23. Elko's decision to insert young QB Marcel Reed to address a floundering offesne was the kind of move Coach of the Year candidacies are built on.
SEC Power Rankings: Is Mississippi State the Worst Team in the SEC?