SEC Power Rankings: Is Mississippi State the Worst Team in the SEC?
Mississippi State is winless through five SEC games and with its final three conference opponents against ranked teams, the chances aren’t great of that changing.
So, the answer to the question of where do the Bulldogs rank in our SEC Power Rankings won’t be surprising to anyone:
SEC Power Rankings: Week 10
1. Georgia (6-1, 4-1): If not for a certain 17-year-old wearing crimson red, the Bulldogs would be undefeated and No. 1 in the nation.
2. Texas (7-1, 3-1): Don’t take it personally, Longhorns. We wanted y’all to lose, if only to see what SEC Shorts and SEC Roll Call puts out Monday.
3. Texas A&M (7-1, 5-0): Record-setting head coach buyout and the return of the archrival Texas to the schedule? Of course this would be the Aggies’ year.
4. Tennessee (6-1 3-1): Volunteers can’t overlook their two opponents before a date with destiny in Athens, Georgia on Nov. 16.
5. Alabama (6-2, 3-2): That’s the type of response Alabama fans are used to after a loss.
6. LSU (6-2, 3-1): The Tigers still remain in the hunt for a spot in the SEC championship game.
7. Ole Miss (6-2, 2-2): There’s still a chance the Rebels can make the playoff, but they can’t afford another loss.
8. Arkansas (5-3, 3-2): Could the Razorbacks blow up everything and win out?
9. Missouri (6-2, 2-2): A 34-0 loss is usually the outcome for the that plays Alabama after the Crimson Tide lose.
10. Vanderbilt (5-3, 2-2): We were all rooting for you Vandy.
11. Florida (4-3, 2-2): Can Billy Napier save his job?
12. South Carolina (4-3, 2-3): Could the Gamecocks continue the chaos this week against No. 10 Texas A&M?
13. Oklahoma (4-4, 1-4): Boomer Sooners starting in SEC without much boom.
14. Auburn (3-5, 1-4): Is Hugh Freeze going to lose his job?
15. Kentucky (3-5, 1-5): Are Kentucky fans looking towards the basketball season already?
16. Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5): The Bulldogs have played better, but they’re still winless in SEC games.