No. 7 Mississippi State Soccer Upsets No. 1 Arkansas with 1-0 Victory

The nation’s top scoring defense shut down the nation’s top scoring offense in 1-0 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s football team couldn’t knock of the No. 1 team in the nation, but its soccer women’s team did.

The No. 7 Bulldogs handed No. 1 Arkansas its first regular season loss of the season Thursday night in 1-0 match.

Mississippi State’s defense, which is the best scoring defense with a .200 goals-against average, stifled the Hogs’ offensive attack. The Bulldogs allowed the nation’s top-scoring offense (4.8 goals per game) with just one shot on goal allowed. That one shot on goal was goal keeper Maddy Anderson’s lone save of the match.

Ally Perry scored the lone goal of the match in the 20th minute. It was her seventh goal of the season.

The Bulldogs came out with a strong offensive attack, out-shooting Arkansas 10-1 in the first half and had more corner kick opportunities (6-5).

The shutout victory was the 10th time the Bulldogs’ defense held opponents scoreless. The most goals their defense has allowed this season was two goals in a road match at Wake Forest back in August.

Mississippi State could see itself much higher up in the United Soccer Coaches poll next week and won’t play again until after the updated rankings and polls are released.

Mississippi State’s next match is Thursday, October 10 at Georgia. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ at 5:30 p.m.

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

