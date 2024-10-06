Mississippi State Football: What Georgia's Win Over Auburn Means for Next Week's Showdown
Looking Ahead to Mississippi State-Georgia Next Saturday
Mississippi State football fans hoping for Auburn to pull of an upset against No. 5 Georgia yesterday when to be unhappy.
The SEC’s other Bulldog team won easily against Auburn, 31-13 in Athens, Georgia where Mississippi State will be headed to next Saturday afternoon.
Here’s a quick recap of Georgia’s win against Auburn and what that might mean next week when Mississippi State comes to town:
Georgia never trailed against the Tigers, bouncing back from its first regular season loss in four years to win fairly easily. Trevor Etienne ran for two touchdowns and Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes, as well. Auburn didn’t play poorly, it just could get into the end zone.
Auburn’s offense gained 337 yards of total offense, including 137 rushing, had just five penalties and no turnovers. But Georgia also had a clean game without any turnovers and seven penalties.
The win keeps Georgia in the hunt for the SEC championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff even if the win over the Tigers didn’t earn any style points.
Auburn hasn’t been great offensively this season and their performance against Georgia doesn’t bode very well for Mississippi State.
Mississippi State’s offense started to find some success running the ball in its last games against Texas and Florida, but for much of the season the offense has struggled. That’s not a good sign with Georgia boasting one of the nation’s best defense.
But, hey, if Vanderbilt came beat No. 1 Alabama, anything really can happen.