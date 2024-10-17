SEC Recruiting: Texas A&M Lands Four-Star Quarterback
The SEC has another huge week of games this weekend with multiple top-12 matchups set to take place.
Although Mississippi State isn't having a memorable year by any means, the Bulldogs play host to a top-15 Texas A&M team on Saturday. On Thursday, Texas A&M received good news on the recruiting front as it landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga in the 2026 class.
Per On3, Casuga ranks as the nation's 14th best quarterback in the 2026 class.
Casuga made the announcement on Thursday, choosing Texas A&M over the likes of Washington and USC.
SEC Football Recruiting Rankings for 2025:
While Casuga is a 2026 recruiting class member, the 2025 recruiting classes are still being put together. Here is how the current 2025 recruiting class team rankings look for SEC programs as of October 17 according to 247Sports:
16. Vanderbilt
8 Commitments
86.90 Average Rating
122.85 Total Points
15. Florida
12 Commitments
90.33 Average Rating
201.85 Total Points
14. Mississippi State
17 Commitments
88.11 Average Rating
210.48 Total Points
13. Arkansas
22 Commitments
87.62 Average Rating
217.96 Total Points
12. Ole Miss
17 Commitments
89.16 Average Rating
221.78 Total Points
11. South Carolina
21 Commitments
88.39 Average Rating
223.97 Total Points
10. Kentucky
20 Commitments
88.48 Average Rating
224.18 Total Points
9. Missouri
16 Commitments
90.77 Average Rating
236.98 Total Points
8. Oklahoma
21 Commitments
91.23 Average Rating
264.12 Total Points
7. Texas A&M
22 Commitments
91.57 Average Rating
272.39 Total Points
6. Tennessee
23 Commitments
91.31 Average Rating
272.53 Total Points
5. Texas
21 Commitments
92.89 Average Rating
291.57 Total Points
4. Georgia
22 Commitments
93.23 Average Rating
293.77 Total Points
3. Auburn
27 Commitments
92.47 Average Rating
295.63 Total Points
2. LSU
27 Commitments
92.43 Average Rating
297.36 Total Points
1. Alabama
22 Commitments
93.91 average grade
305.07 total points