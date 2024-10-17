Cowbell Corner

SEC Recruiting: Texas A&M Lands Four-Star Quarterback

Mississippi State's opponent this week has landed a big-time quarterback

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation host Laura speaks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation host Laura speaks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The SEC has another huge week of games this weekend with multiple top-12 matchups set to take place.

Although Mississippi State isn't having a memorable year by any means, the Bulldogs play host to a top-15 Texas A&M team on Saturday. On Thursday, Texas A&M received good news on the recruiting front as it landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga in the 2026 class.

Per On3, Casuga ranks as the nation's 14th best quarterback in the 2026 class.

Casuga made the announcement on Thursday, choosing Texas A&M over the likes of Washington and USC.

SEC Football Recruiting Rankings for 2025:

While Casuga is a 2026 recruiting class member, the 2025 recruiting classes are still being put together. Here is how the current 2025 recruiting class team rankings look for SEC programs as of October 17 according to 247Sports:

16. Vanderbilt

8 Commitments
86.90 Average Rating
122.85 Total Points

15. Florida

12 Commitments
90.33 Average Rating
201.85 Total Points

14. Mississippi State

17 Commitments
88.11 Average Rating
210.48 Total Points

13. Arkansas

22 Commitments
87.62 Average Rating
217.96 Total Points

12. Ole Miss

17 Commitments
89.16 Average Rating
221.78 Total Points

11. South Carolina

21 Commitments
88.39 Average Rating
223.97 Total Points

10. Kentucky

20 Commitments
88.48 Average Rating
224.18 Total Points

9. Missouri

16 Commitments
90.77 Average Rating
236.98 Total Points

8. Oklahoma

21 Commitments
91.23 Average Rating
264.12 Total Points

7. Texas A&M

22 Commitments
91.57 Average Rating
272.39 Total Points

6. Tennessee

23 Commitments
91.31 Average Rating
272.53 Total Points

5. Texas

21 Commitments
92.89 Average Rating
291.57 Total Points

4. Georgia

22 Commitments
93.23 Average Rating
293.77 Total Points

3. Auburn

27 Commitments
92.47 Average Rating
295.63 Total Points

2. LSU

27 Commitments
92.43 Average Rating
297.36 Total Points

1. Alabama

22 Commitments
93.91 average grade
305.07 total points

Published
