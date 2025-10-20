SEC Shorts delivers accurate assessment of Mississippi State's season
Get ready for a week of jokes at Mississippi State’s expense.
Florida fired head coach Billy Napier a day after beating the Bulldogs 23-21.
If Mississippi State fans had a nickel every time an opposing team fired its coach the day after beating Mississippi State, they’d have three nickels.
It’s not a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened three times.
Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher in 2023 a day after the Aggies won 51-10 and Auburn fired Gus Malzahn in 2020 after winning 24-10. And now Napier.
It’s more of a sign that those firings were planned before their team’s game against Mississippi State than an indictment against Mississippi State.
But it is kind of funny and you knew it would be the punchline of some funny jokes. First up, SEC Shorts.
“We beat Arizona State and I was like, we are back baby, but we are not back at all…they’re cheering because they fired their right after beating me?”
Honestly, that’s a pretty good assessment of Mississippi State fans are feeling after starting 4-0 and losing three straight SEC games, two of which could’ve been wins.
It’s a mixture of disappointment and anger. Unfortunately, that’s leading some fans to want Mississippi State to add its name to the list of vacant head coaching jobs. As stated yesterday, that’s massive overreaction and those fans need to chill.
Those fans are also what allows for other jokes about Mississippi State to be made, like at the very end of the latest SEC Shorts (no spoilers this time).
Overall, this was a very funny episode. It includes all 16 schools, which is cool and a nod to the SEC having eight conference games on Saturday.
We also got the return of a couple fun characters, like Hope and a possible return of the Vandy Pimp.
A few more notes:
- Someone should make a poster with the line “Preseason rankings are not preseason promises” and send it to every preseason top 25 team.
- Also, the Ole Miss joke about Lane Kiffin about to be on every coaching search wish list was great.
- Love the depiction of the top three teams. Georgia and Alabama looking confident and Texas A&M looking shocked.
- Oklahoma and Mizzou was hilarious (“So, you get it?”).
- Finally, Hope appearing with Jaws music was just perfect because you know one of those three teams are going to get their hopes up really high only to come crashing down at the end of the season.