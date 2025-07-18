Takeaways from 2025 SEC Football Media Days
The conference's annual summer event has concluded, but talking season will continue for a just a little bit longer. Here's some thoughts about this year's event.
In this story:
SEC Media Days are over and done with and now we await the end of the month when players starting reporting for preseason camps.
The Big Ten and ACC will both hold their media days next week and there’s sure to be one or two comments taking shots at the SEC. It’s still talking season after all.
But after four days, plenty of which has already been covered, Here are some my favorite quotes, moments, outfits, and other random thoughts about this year’s SEC Media Days:
- Can we in the media stop asking players and coaches about former players that transferred to a different school? I get it. Whoever asked quarterback Blake Shapen about Mario Craver and Kevin Coleman Jr. probably covers those receivers’ new teams and Shapen can provide a unique perspective. But it’s just awkward. It’d be like asking someone whose girlfriend left them for another guy to talk about her.
- Steve Sarkisian shouldn’t have walked onto the stage until they played the correct fight song. He should’ve just stood there, like a stubborn five-year-old not wanting to leave the park. It’s what I would’ve done, but then again, Sarkisian is probably more mature than me.
- Sam Pittman really put my colleague Jacob Davis in an awkward spot with the whole On SI and Sports Illustrated question. But Davis is a pro and handled it well. I will admit that it does sound like “onside” when you say “On SI” but what Davis should’ve said there is “well, you know my boss and offsides would be more accurate.” Other than that, I really liked Pittman’s press conference. Seems like a fun guy.
- Speaking of fun, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is a funny guy. Somebody should’ve asked him if he thought it was possible if there was a second shooter in Dallas, though.
- Speaking of questions I would’ve asked, or sent to someone to ask if I had thought of it sooner, but I’m personally curious if Arch Manning has ever visited his grandfather’s hometown of Drew, Mississippi. Delta State, where I graduated, is about a 20 minute drive away from Drew and I actually spent an afternoon at Archie Manning’s childhood home, visiting with the wonderful people who looked after the house and even met with some people who were around when Archie was in high school. It was a unique experience.
- Best dress award is tough, but I’ll pick Alabama’s Tim Keenan III. Pinstripe suit with an eight-button vest, great chain that doesn’t take over the entire outfit, and a tie and handkerchief that matches his dreads. Honorable mention goes to Texas defensive back Michael Taaffe for his tie with the initial of Texas flood victims.
- Also, I do like the coordination of outfits with the Mississippi State contingent, but no ties? In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter, but the outfits would’ve looked better with ties.
- People actually want SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey’s autograph? Coaches and players, sure. But commissioners?
DAWG FEED:
Published