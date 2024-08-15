Three Make-Or-Break Games for Mississippi State: Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will officially kickoff the Jeff Lebby era on Aug. 31 against Eastern Kentucky. It will be an important game for the Bulldogs because a win to start the season, let alone the start of a head coaching career, is better than a loss.
But will it be one of the games we look back on in December and say it had a big impact on the season? Probably not.
So, what games will we look back at as the make-or-break games for Mississippi State’s 2024 season? Staff writer Taylor Hodges gives his predictions for what those games will be in today’s Just a Bulldog Minute video.
Florida (Sept. 21)
It’s been a long time since Florida was in the conversation for a SEC championship, so the talent gap between the Gators and Bulldogs is closer than most people think. This will be a chance for the Bulldogs to prove to everyone, and themselves, they’re significantly better than a year ago.
Arkansas (Oct. 26)
Mississippi State won just one SEC game in 2023 and that was a 7-3 win against Arkansas. This year’s version will probably have more scoring. More importantly, though, a loss could be considered a step backways on the path to success.
Ole Miss (Nov. 29)
The Egg Bowl will always be a make-or-break game for both schools due to the intense rivalry between the schools and fans. Put it this way, the Egg Bowl winner could have just one win, but if that win is in the Egg Bowl, most fans will be happy about that.