Three Things I Know, Three I Don’t About Auburn Before It Visits Mississippi State

Auburn does not arrive in Starkville with its season figured out. Mississippi State should recognize the difference between an imperfect opponent and an easy one.

The Tigers are 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC after beating Arkansas 26-23. Mississippi State is 4-5 and 2-5, carrying a five-game losing streak into Saturday’s 11 a.m. meeting at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn can reach six wins. State needs to stop a slide that has changed the complexion of its season.

There is enough evidence to identify what makes Auburn dangerous. There is also enough inconsistency to question whether the Tigers can reproduce their best football. The Bulldogs’ challenge is making those questions matter on the field.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-DawgsonSI Images

Brown Changes the Assignment, but Can State Contain Him?

The first thing I know is that Byrum Brown changes Mississippi State’s defensive assignment. Auburn’s quarterback leads the Tigers with 606 rushing yards, averaging 67.3 yards per game on the ground while passing for just over 193 yards per game. His mobility is a central part of the offense, not an occasional escape mechanism.

That makes pressure alone an incomplete measure of defensive success. A defender can reach the backfield and still create an escape route by losing control of his assignment. Mississippi State needs its pursuit to work together rather than become a collection of individual efforts.

What I do not know is whether the Bulldogs can maintain that discipline throughout the afternoon. One sack would not settle the question, and one scramble would not condemn the plan. The meaningful evidence will come when State initially defends a play well and must finish after Brown moves.

Those moments can turn a promising defensive series into another extended possession. The Bulldogs need to force Auburn to earn its progress rather than allow a disrupted play to become the Tigers’ most convenient answer.

Auburn Has Shown Its Ceiling—and Its Inconsistency

The second thing I know is that Auburn has produced dramatically different performances. The Tigers won 27-24 at Georgia, then lost 38-17 to LSU and 45-15 at Ole Miss before edging Arkansas. That sequence includes a road victory worth respecting and defeats that prevent anyone from describing Auburn as dependable.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Mississippi State cannot prepare as though the Tigers’ worst afternoon is guaranteed to return. Auburn has demonstrated that it can win away from home against a difficult opponent. The Bulldogs must make the Tigers sustain their execution rather than wait for an inevitable mistake.

What I do not know is whether the Arkansas victory begins a steadier stretch or represents another turn in an uneven season. Winning a close game supplies a result. It does not automatically solve the problems that produced the previous losses.

That uncertainty is an opportunity for Mississippi State, but only if the Bulldogs create difficult situations. Make Auburn sustain drives. Make Brown work through alternatives. Make the Tigers demonstrate that their best football can survive resistance rather than simply arrive unchallenged.

Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Fatt Forrest (0) reacts after a defensive stop against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Stakes Are Clear, but the Response Is Not

The third thing I know is that the stakes are substantial for both teams. Auburn enters with five wins and an =opportunity to secure a sixth. Mississippi State enters with four wins and needs a victory to improve its position after five consecutive defeats.

State’s response against Vanderbilt provides a useful reference point. The Bulldogs scored all 23 of their points after halftime in a 25-23 loss, showing enough resistance to make the finish competitive. They also spent the first half without scoring. Both parts belong in the evaluation.

What I do not know is which team will handle the pressure with greater clarity. Will Mississippi State begin with the urgency it found after halftime last week? Will Auburn remain patient if Brown’s easiest opportunities disappear? Which team will turn a favorable possession into points instead of another explanation afterward?

Those questions cannot be answered by comparing records. They will be answered through the decisions and execution that determine whether an afternoon remains manageable.

Auburn is vulnerable enough for Mississippi State to beat and dangerous enough to punish another incomplete performance. The Bulldogs need to respect both realities. Saturday cannot become another afternoon spent discovering too late that the game was there to be won.

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