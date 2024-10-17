Cowbell Corner

Week 8 SEC Football Betting Odds: ESPN FPI Predictions and Expert Picks You Can't Miss

Week 8 is a massive week in SEC football with two top 12 matchups including Georgia at Texas

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) tries to tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) at Sanford Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) tries to tackle Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
College football has been nothing short of spectacular in 2024 and the SEC's hand in that has been major.

We enter Week 8 of the 2024 college football season with a massive weekend awaiting in SEC play.

Mississippi State returns home to take on a top 15 Texas A&M squad while major showdowns between Alabama and Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas, and Georgia and Texas all take place.

What are the latest odds on those games and what do the computers say about what happens in them?

Below is the SEC schedule for Week 8 with betting information, TV listings, and Nick Shepkowski's picks for each game. Check it out.

Auburn at No. 19 Missouri (11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN)

Spread: Missouri -4
Total: 49.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 67.9% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Auburn 27, Missouri 21

South Carolina at Oklahoma (11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network)

Spread: Oklahoma -1.5
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma 65.7% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 14

No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee (2:30 p.m. CT on ABC)

Tennessee fans celebrate after an upset win against Alabama in 202
Tennessee fan Nick Lebert takes a selfie as he crowd surfs on a torn down goalpost following the NCAA college football match between Alabama and Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The 52-49 victory marked the first time the Volunteers defeated the Crimson Tide since 2006 / Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spread: Alabama -3
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 53.9% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 27, Alabama 24

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network)

Spread: Texas A&M -17
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Texas A&M 80.8% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas A&M 41, Mississippi State 21

Updated Weather Forecast for Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

No. 8 LSU at Arkansas (6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN)

Arkansas fans celebrate after an upset of Tennessee earlier this year
Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks fans celebrate in front of the downed goal posts after the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Spread: LSU -1.5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: LSU 54.1% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Arkansas 28, LSU 27

Ball State at Vanderbilt (6:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network+)

Spread: Vanderbilt -25
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Vanderbilt 97.5% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Vanderbilt 41, Ball State 17

No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (6:30 p.m. CT on ABC)

Spread: Texas -5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 76.2% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 31, Texas 27

Kentucky at Florida (6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network)

Spread: Florida -1.5
Total: 42.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 59.2% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Florida 24, Kentucky 20

