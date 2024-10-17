Week 8 SEC Football Betting Odds: ESPN FPI Predictions and Expert Picks You Can't Miss
College football has been nothing short of spectacular in 2024 and the SEC's hand in that has been major.
We enter Week 8 of the 2024 college football season with a massive weekend awaiting in SEC play.
Mississippi State returns home to take on a top 15 Texas A&M squad while major showdowns between Alabama and Tennessee, LSU and Arkansas, and Georgia and Texas all take place.
What are the latest odds on those games and what do the computers say about what happens in them?
Below is the SEC schedule for Week 8 with betting information, TV listings, and Nick Shepkowski's picks for each game. Check it out.
Auburn at No. 19 Missouri (11:00 a.m. CT on ESPN)
Spread: Missouri -4
Total: 49.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 67.9% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Auburn 27, Missouri 21
South Carolina at Oklahoma (11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network)
Spread: Oklahoma -1.5
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma 65.7% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Oklahoma 17, South Carolina 14
No. 7 Alabama at No. 11 Tennessee (2:30 p.m. CT on ABC)
Spread: Alabama -3
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 53.9% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 27, Alabama 24
No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State (3:15 p.m. CT on SEC Network)
Spread: Texas A&M -17
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Texas A&M 80.8% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas A&M 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 8 LSU at Arkansas (6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN)
Spread: LSU -1.5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: LSU 54.1% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Arkansas 28, LSU 27
Ball State at Vanderbilt (6:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network+)
Spread: Vanderbilt -25
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Vanderbilt 97.5% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Vanderbilt 41, Ball State 17
No. 5 Georgia at No. 1 Texas (6:30 p.m. CT on ABC)
Spread: Texas -5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 76.2% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 31, Texas 27
Kentucky at Florida (6:45 p.m. CT on SEC Network)
Spread: Florida -1.5
Total: 42.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 59.2% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Florida 24, Kentucky 20