What do weather forecasts say about Mississippi State's weekend slate of games?
A pair of Mississippi State teams are headed to the Sunshine State for games on Saturday and the Bulldogs can expect plenty of sunshine.
Mississippi State’s football team will be in Gainesville, Fla. to face Florida (2-4, 1-2 SEC) on Saturday with a 3:15 p.m. kickoff time.
Mississippi State’s baseball team is headed to Pensacola, Fla. for an exhibition game against Florida State. It’ll be the first time a Mississippi State team led by new coach Brian O’Connor will face outside competition. First-pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Saturday Weather Forecasts
The National Weather Service’s forecast for Saturday in Gainesville and Pensacola are nearly identical.
For Gainesville, the forecast is “Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 3 to 7 mph.”
For Pensacola, the forecast is “Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”
The gridiron Bulldogs won’t have to worry too much about rain beyond the normal “it’s Florida” daily rain shower. The diamond Bulldogs, though, face a different forecast.
The NWS forecast expects rain and thunderstorms after midnight, but AccuWeather gives Pensacola a 60 percent chance of “occasional rain and a thunderstorm” in the afternoon.
Of course, it will be very humid at both locations but only slightly more humid than what both Mississippi State teams are used to living in the Magnolia State.
Bonus Soccer Sunday Weather Forecast
It’s been a rough stretch the last two weeks for the Bulldogs with three-straight losses to a pair of ranked teams and one unranked team.
The Bulldogs' most recent loss came against No. 21 Vanderbilt, 5-1 on Thursday night in Starkville. That was without their best player, Ally Perry, who was serving a one-game suspension for a red card received against Florida last Friday.
Mississippi State (9-4-1, 4-3-1 SEC) will get a chance to end that streak Sunday at Alabama (10-5-1, 4-4 SEC) and, if the soccer squads are lucky, all of the showers and thunderstorms in the forecast will have moved through before the 6 p.m. kickoff.
The NWS forecast for Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. is “A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.”