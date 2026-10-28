Where Are They Now? Former Mississippi State Stars Are Finding Mixed Success After Transferring

Mississippi State football has seen several former Bulldogs find new opportunities through the transfer portal, with their performances at new schools producing a mixed bag of results during the 2026 season. While some departures have quickly established themselves as important contributors, others are still working to find consistency and secure larger roles.

As Mississippi State continues to reshape its roster under head coach Jeff Lebby, the performances of these former Bulldogs offer an interesting look at how the transfer portal has affected players leaving Starkville.

Jayvin James Makes an Impact at Alabama

One of the most notable Mississippi State departures is offensive lineman Jayvin James, who transferred to Alabama after starting nine games at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 2025.

James played 12 games during his lone season at Mississippi State, logging 856 snaps and allowing just three sacks. His performance earned him an opportunity to compete for a starting position with the Crimson Tide, where he entered the 2026 season as the starting right tackle.

James has played in six games this season, providing valuable protection for Alabama's offense. He played all 70 offensive snaps against Florida State and all 62 snaps against Georgia. Against Tennessee, he contributed on 62 of 63 offensive snaps and recorded a team-high five knockdowns.

His transition demonstrates how Mississippi State's former players can attract opportunities at other major programs and continue developing against elite competition.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive linemen Jayvin Q. James (77) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kedrick Bingley-Jones Finds a Role on Alabama's Defense

James is not the only former Bulldog making an impact in Tuscaloosa. Defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones has also joined Alabama after spending two seasons at Mississippi State.

Bingley-Jones recorded 25 tackles during the 2025 season with the Bulldogs, adding a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup. After transferring, he has appeared in seven games for Alabama, recording 20 tackles, half a sack, one pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.

His return to Starkville on October 3 was particularly notable. Bingley-Jones recorded four tackles, including half a sack, against his former team. He has also contributed against Georgia and Tennessee, demonstrating the value of his experience along the defensive front.

Stonka Burnside and Johnnie Daniels Find Offensive Opportunities

Former Mississippi State receiver Stonka Burnside has found a new home at Memphis, where he has delivered one of the more eye-catching individual performances among the Bulldogs' departures.

Burnside recorded 151 receiving yards against Tulane on October 16, including a 76-yard reception. After spending his first two seasons at Mississippi State in a developmental role, including a position change to safety, the receiver is getting opportunities to showcase his offensive abilities.

Running back Johnnie Daniels has also found opportunities at Tulane. During his time at Mississippi State, Daniels rushed for 584 yards and four touchdowns across two seasons. His strongest campaign came in 2024, when he recorded 540 rushing yards on 108 carries.

Daniels has continued to show his potential in 2026, rushing for 104 yards against UTSA on October 24, including an explosive 81-yard run.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Kelley Jones (1) and defensive back Stonka Burnside (5) react during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Thompson Continues His Development at Northern Illinois

Wide receiver Cam Thompson represents another former Bulldog seeking a larger role. After appearing in three games for Mississippi State in 2025, Thompson transferred to Northern Illinois.

He has shown flashes of potential, recording 62 receiving yards and a touchdown against Arizona on September 19. His 52-yard reception in that game highlighted the big-play ability he can bring to the Huskies' offense.

What the Departures Mean for Mississippi State

The early results show that Mississippi State's transfer portal departures have experienced varying levels of success. James and Bingley-Jones have earned opportunities at Alabama, while Burnside and Daniels have produced encouraging offensive performances at Memphis and Tulane.

For Lebby, these developments reinforce the importance of roster retention and talent evaluation. As the season progresses, the performances of former Bulldogs will continue to provide a benchmark for evaluating Mississippi State's roster decisions and the opportunities available elsewhere.

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