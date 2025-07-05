Which 2026 prospect will commit to Mississippi State next?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coaches have filled their 2026 class relatively quick this offseason, going from single digits in number of commitments to 25 in less than 45 days.
One of the staff's top options remaining for the 2026 class is Kavon Conciauro, who will announce his pledge June 11 at the Houston County High School Gym between Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Auburn, Georgia and Duke.
The 6-foot-3, 195 pound receiver ranks just outside of 4-star status as the No. 440 overall prospect in his class, No. 68 among receivers and No. 53 player from Georgia.
After three seasons at the varsity level, he has recorded 62 receptions for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 33 career tackles and several pass breakups at cornerback.
PREDICTION: Mississippi State
It's hard to pick the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech at this point as coach Brent Key's staff has assembled a solid class which ranks No. 40 nationally.
The Yellow Jackets have been on the rise under Key, going 7-6 the past two seasons and return a solid core of players from last season. If the Bulldogs can somehow pull off a commitment from
Conciauro, receivers coach Chad Bumphis will be owed a steak dinner at Harvey's.
Kosci Barnes, a 3-star defensive back from Greensboro, North Carolina sits just outside of 4-status at No. 599 overall, No. 51 at his position and No. 27 within his home state.
The 6-foot-3, 190 pound defender will announce his college decision July 26 and will choose between a top six of Mississippi State, South Carolina, Miami, Kentucky, North Carolina and Rutgers.
Defensive back coach Matt Barnes has put together a solid class in the secondary with commitments from Kolby Barrett, Antavius Watts, Terrell Johnson, Jr., Camron Brown, Jax Pope and Tomareo Johnson.
With such a deep class already, Mississippi State might take him but it seems like he could be leaning elsewhere when he announces July 26.
PREDICTION: South Carolina
Mississippi State currently ranks No. 9 among SEC teams and No. 30 nationally, according to 247sports team recruiting rankings. The class is headlined by 4-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton from Grenada, who has plenty of size to be Lebby's next threat in the passing game.
Bulldogs 2026 Commitment List
ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
S Jax Pope, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Buford (Buford, Ga.)
WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., D'lberville (D'lberville, Miss.)
DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
TE Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
OL Dalton Toothman, 6-foot-5, 290 lbs., Vancleave (Vancleave, Miss.)
DE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., South Pike HS (Magnolia, Miss.)
K Hayden Chambers, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Fort Payne HS (Fort Payne, Ala.)
S Tomareo Johnson, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Pascagoula HS (Pascagoula, Miss.)