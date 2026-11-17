Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has rarely been accused of having a quick trigger with his coaching staff, which is why Sunday's news landed with a thud in Starkville.

Even after a 2-10 debut in 2024, Lebby dismissed only one assistant and had never made a midseason firing. On Nov. 9, he sounded content to keep it that way.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive line coach Phil Loadholt against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the year, just like after Year 1 and after Year 2, we will look at everything to make sure we're continuing to move this program forward the right way and continue to build it the right way around (Kamario Taylor). That's always going to be the case. Right now, it is learning from what's gone on and fighting like heck every single day to change the outcome on Saturday morning," Lebby said at his weekly news conference.

Six days and a 41-9 loss to Auburn later, Lebby fired offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and special teams coordinator Cliff Odom, then framed the reversal as part of the job at his Monday news conference.

"At the end of the day, it's my job to make sure that we need to do everything necessary to give our guys the ability to go play the best we can possibly play this weekend," Lebby said. "That's where it stands."

Both assistants had contracts due to expire Jan. 31. Instead, the Bulldogs will have new coaches in those roles for their last two regular-season games.

Phil Loadholt's line matched the number that got him hired

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) passes the ball during warm ups against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Both men go way back with Lebby. Loadholt was an offensive analyst alongside Lebby at UCF, Ole Miss and Oklahoma before coaching Colorado's line in 2024, and Lebby hired him after Mississippi State quarterbacks absorbed 38 sacks in 12 games that year.

Fast forward to now, and the Bulldogs have hit 38 again with two games left, including seven against Auburn. To twist the knife, Auburn's edge rushers answer to Coleman Hutzler, the defensive coordinator Lebby replaced last offseason.

Cliff Odom's ties stretch back to Baylor

Odom's connection runs even deeper, since he played at Baylor while Lebby worked on the Bears' staff, overlapped with him again at UCF in 2018 and 2019, and became one of his first Starkville hires.

Loyalty only goes so far, though. Against Auburn, a botched snap-and-hold exchange killed an opening-drive field goal try, and kicker Kyle Ferrie later missed from 33 yards. Mississippi State has also returned just four punts all season at 2.3 yards apiece, second-worst nationally.

Mason Miller and Joey Connors have been here before

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive line coach Mason Miller against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Lebby didn't look far for replacements. Mason Miller, an offensive line consultant this season, will take over the line on an interim basis after coaching Mississippi State's front under former coach Mike Leach from 2020 to 2022. Joey Connors, the assistant special teams coach, will take over those duties on an interim basis. He captained UCF's 2018 team during Lebby's time in Orlando and worked as an interim assistant coaching special teams at Nebraska in 2022.

"In the moment right now, it's an interim deal," Lebby said. "I want these guys to be able to focus on doing their job at a really high level. Got great trust and faith in both of these guys. They've both done it, so, for me, that's how we're evaluating and looking at it."

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