Mississippi State Football: Defining a Successful Season After Tough Loss to Toledo
Mississippi State always knew the first season under new head coach Jeff Lebby would be a struggle due to the many new faces and the brutal schedule. However, nobody could have predicted what would happen so far.
The loss to Arizona State was tough, but it was reasonable because the Sun Devils are a solid team in the Big 12. Toledo's blowout of Mississippi State took everyone by surprise and, frankly, reset expectations.
Coming into the season, the hope was that a bowl game or even five wins would be a success with the tough SEC slate. The expectation has changed now and wins, and losses cannot be measured as a successful season because those will be tough to come by.
That is tough news for Mississippi State fans. Still, the most important thing is building momentum, even if it's light momentum if Lebby and his offense can score points and potentially hang around in a game against Texas, Georgia, etc.
Hanging around may mean showing signs of life in the first half, just anything positive. Mississippi State fans need to root for the offense to find its feet because Lebby is the only coach who matters right now.
Mississippi State must find stability in the head coach position. If the offense can succeed, it will help Lebby recruit and gain fan support.
It is tough for Mississippi State fans to hear because the program has always prided itself on a hard-nosed defense, but all that matters now for the future of Bulldog football is the offense and if Lebby can deliver points.
