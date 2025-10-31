Will Mississippi State finally gets its SEC breakthrough at Arkansas?
The game taking place in the northwest corner of Arkansas on Saturday can be considered a “must win” game for both sides.
If Arkansas interim coach Bobby Petrino hopes to be promoted to the position full-time, he needs to win at least one SEC game and a loss eliminates the Razorbacks from becoming bowl-eligible.
However, those reasons pale in comparison to the reasons why it’s a must win game for Mississippi State.
The Bulldogs haven’t won an SEC game in nearly two years (0-16 since their last win) and have lost four-straight games after a 4-0 start.
A month ago it seemed like the Bulldogs were a lock for a bowl game. But then they lost to Tennessee in overtime, got blown out by Texas A&M, lost to Florida on a game-ending interception while in field goal range and lost to Texas in overtime after leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter.
That’s led to a lot of upset and angry people in Starkville.
“We've got a pissed off football team,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby, who is still looking for his first conference win at any level of football as a head coach, said on Monday. “(This team) isn't hanging their head and is not feeling sorry for themselves. This is a football team that is ready to go prove that we're a good football team.”
But the anger is limited to the program. The fanbase is nearing its boiling point, calling for a change at quarterback and a change at head coach.
It’s still highly unlikely that second one will happen even if the Bulldogs go 0-8 in SEC play again.
But a loss to Arkansas would see those calls grow a lot louder and this Mississippi State team will lose most of the fan support it’s had this season.
And don’t kid yourself. The fan support has been a huge factor and was a large reason why the Bulldogs beat then-No. 12 Arizona State (and led to a massive campaign reminding fans to “ring responsibly”).
For all of those reasons – plus the fact Arkansas is the only unranked team left on Mississippi State’s schedule and is two wins shy of bowl eligibility – Saturday is a must win game for the Bulldogs.
But will they?
The Prediction
Was Mississippi State’s run defense last week that held Texas to 72 rushing yards and had 12 tackles for a loss a sign it’s figured out how to stop the run or was it a one-game fluke?
The answer to that is important because Arkansas is averaging more than 200 rushing yards a game and ranks second in the SEC and 22nd in the nation.
I need to see more than one game to believe Mississippi State can stop a rushing attack. Two reasons: A) Texas’s offensive line isn’t as good as it was a year ago and B) it’s hard to comeback from a 17-point deficit running the ball.
But the Razorbacks’ defense is worse at stopping the run (last in the SEC) and a lot worse at stopping passing attacks (14th in the SEC) than the Bulldogs (8th in the SEC).
There’s also the biggest game-changing, x-factor: Brenen Thompson.
No defense has avoided seeing Thompson run past them for a wide open touchdown opportunity (taking advantage of those opportunities is another thing) and Arkansas won’t be any different.
The only thing keeping this prediction from being a high-scoring one is the weather forecast, but I think the Bulldogs understand the importance of winning this game and will do that.