Mississippi State Head Coach Jeff Lebby Recaps Loss to Florida, Blake Shapen Injury
Florida 45, Mississippi State 28
Mississippi State has suffered its third straight loss under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. Florida outlasted Mississippi State by a score of 45-28 for the Gator's first SEC win.
The running game was a positive for Mississippi State after it struggled with it the first three games. Mississippi State ended up rushing for 240 yards on 56 carries.
Jeff Lebby On the Running Game
"I thought the backs played well," Lebby said. "We had huge missed opportunities in the first half in the running game. I thought once we started to play the game and not press, we started doing well."
The Mississippi State defense struggled once again, allowing Florida to rack up 503 total yards and only forcing two incompletions.
Jeff Lebby on The Mississippi State Defense
"I thought we had opportunities to have them in some long-distance situations, and we were not able to capitalize," Lebby said. "That is what we have to do. Be better on first and second down. We have to find a way to get better at that."
Mississippi State also had a pair of critical injuries. Leading tackler Isaac Smith went down after a brutal hit. Quarterback Blake Shapen also left the game early after a physical game in which he ran the ball 12 times, several of which were designed.
Jeff Lebby on Blake Shapen
"Yeah, we will know more about that (injury) tonight," Lebby said. "That was the right thing for sure. Appreciate his (Shapen) toughness; it speaks a lot to his competitive drive."
Jeff Lebby on Isaac Smith
"He (Smith) felt good in the locker room," Lebby said. "When we looked at him in the locker room and felt good about where he was."
Mississippi State is not in an ideal spot with a 1 and 3 record, and Lebby's team must respond.
"We have a choice to make, and the choice is up to every one of us," Lebby said. "I think our guys will respond. The way they fought and practiced this week was extremely encouraging."
