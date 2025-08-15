Mississippi State make final six for top-150 prospect from Utah
One of the top prospects in the nation, No. 16 overall center Jamyn Sondrup, narrowed down his list of potential suitors to six programs Thursday evening.
Ranked as a 4-star center in the 2026 class, Sondrup is the No. 138 overall player in the 2026 class and No. 6 in the stae of Utah.
The 6-foot-9, 225 pound big man from Springville High School is expected to choose from the likes of Mississippi State, Purdue, Utah, Utah Valley, BYU and Washington. There is no timeline available for his commitment.
Washington and Purdue appeared to have the inside track early on hosting him for a pair of official visits last fall hosted him for official visits last fall and doesn't have any scheduled for the upcoming season, recruiting is fluid so that can likely change.
Sondrup has received interest from several other schools out West such as Cal, Arizona State, UC Irvine and UNLV before his decision to focus a list of finalists.
He was a dominant force during the premier grassroots tournament the Peach Jam which was hosted last month. Sondrup led the Utah Prospects in scoring, averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game.
Through the course of his high school career, Sondrup has played in 71 games while averaging 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one block per game for Springville.
Mississippi State has just one player committed for the 2026 class in 4-star center Ladarius Givan. The 6-foot-8, 215 pound post man pledged to the Bulldogs in July 2024 and is the No. 129 overall player in the country, No. 15 among centers and No. 9 player in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Givan committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Alabama, Jackson State, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee Tech and Troy. He has played in 57 games over his high school career, averaging 11 points, nine rebounds and one block per game.
The Bulldogs one-man class ranks No. 22 nationally which is good for No. 3 among teams from the SEC, per 247sports team recruiting rankings.
During the 2026 recruiting cycle, Mississippi State has offered close to 100 players across the country, but are slated to host nine players over the next two months.
Bulldogs 2025 Recruiting Visit List
Sept. 5: 4-star C Tristan Reed, 6-foot-9, 230 lbs., Link Academy (Branson, Mo.)
Sept. 6: 4-star PG Neiko Mundey, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Prince George Academy (Landover, Md.)
Sept. 9: 4-star PF Gavin Placide, 6-foot-10, 225 lbs., Oak Cliff (Dallas)
Sept 9: 4-star PF Gallagher Pacide, 6-foot-9, 215 lbs. Oak Cliff (Dallas)
Sept. 12: 4-star SF Jalyn Collingwood, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs., Sidwell School (Washington D.C.)
Sept. 19: 4-star SF Colben Landrew, 6-foot-6, 205 lbs., Wheeler HS (Marietta, Ga.)
Sept. 26: 4-star C Sam Funches, 6-foot-11, 215 lbs., Germantown HS (Madison, Miss.)
Oct. 3: 4-star PG Trey Beamer, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs., IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Nov. 7: 4-star PG Anthony Brown, 6-foot-1, 160 lbs., Archbishop Carroll (Washington D.C.)