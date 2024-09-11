Mississippi State’s Tough Road to a Bowl Game: Why a Bid Is Still Within Reach
Mississippi State can still get to a bowl game
Mississippi State football missed the postseason last year for the first time since 2009. The path to a bowl game this year was apparent, as many penciled in Arizona State as a win before the season. With both Florida and Arkansas coming to Davis Wade Stadium, fans felt good.
However, after a dominating Week One performance, it was clear that Arizona State improved significantly after a 3-9 season a year ago. This proved true on the field, as Arizona State took down Mississippi State 30-23 after a gutsy second-half performance by the Bulldogs.
The path to a bowl game got a bit tougher after the loss, but it was not impossible. First-year head coach Jeff Lebby was only coaching in his second game, and there were flaws, but that is to be expected.
However, in the same way that State struggled early this season, improvement will come as the season progresses. Here is the best path for a Mississippi State bowl game.
Florida
The SEC opener is the first game on Mississippi State's schedule that is critical to reaching bowl eligibility. Florida is struggling under head coach Billy Napier, and the hot seat talk has already begun, which will naturally affect the locker room.
On the other hand, Mississippi State will be juiced up for Lebby's first SEC game, and there should be a nice atmosphere at Davis Wade Stadium.
Arkansas
Another team with the same problem as Arkansas also deals with a struggling coach, Sam Pittman. Arkansas has looked better than many thought early this season, but they have a daunting schedule.
The Razorbacks will likely come to Starkville with a losing record in week nine. If so, the talk about firing Pittman will be loud, which could affect the Razorbacks.
If Mississippi State can slowly improve, they may catch Arkansas at the perfect time.
Texas A&M
Aside from UMASS, Florida, Toledo, and Arkansas, Mississippi State has seven games left, six of which are against top-ten teams. Mississippi State does host Texas A&M, and the Bulldogs have won five of the last eight matchups with the Aggies.
Texas A&M looks improved, but it still struggles on offense. With Lebby as the head coach, the offense will likely be the strength. Can Mississippi State force a shootout with Texas A&M and steal one?
Ole Miss
The Egg Bowl is always a wild game, and this year will be no different. Ole Miss will likely push for a playoff berth under fifth-year head coach Lane Kiffin, while Mississippi State is progressing under a first-year head coach.
In 2009, Ole Miss entered the season with a top-ten ranking, and Mississippi State was rebuilding under Dan Mullen. However, the chaos of the Egg Bowl happened, and Mississippi State won 41-27.
Can history repeat itself?
