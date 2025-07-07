Baseball Transfer Donovan Jordan Joins the Tigers: The Buzz
Missouri baseball added Texas outfielder Donovan Jordan to the roster from the transfer portal. Jordan redshirted his 2025 season with the Longhorns. He is currently listed as 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.
Jordan entered the transfer portal on June 2, and a month later, he joined the Tigers. According to Perfect Game he is ranked No. 429 nationally, No. 73 in his position and No. 38 in Texas.
The redshirt sophomore is the fifth transfer portal addition for the Tigers this offseason as they look to realign the team's goals and performance during the 2026 campaign.
Did you notice?
- The University of Missouri Athletics will host an SEC Network takeover through Monday, July 7, at 11 PM. The televised event includes 12 consecutive athletic events over 24 hours. The network's event highlights teams' most impressive wins and any storylines that shaped the past season. The takeover will include men's basketball versus Kansas, gymnastics at the NCAA Championship Semifinals and an all-access look at spring football.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
522 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
This does nothing but add fuel to the fire, and I hope those teams understand that's the kind of person I am. I will use this as motivation, and I hope that I do see every one of those teams twice a year. They're all circled. Best believe -- mentally, each team that passed on me is circled.- Shane Ray
