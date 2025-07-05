Mizzou Misses Out on 3-Star DT Keytrin Harris
The Missouri Tigers have missed out on the commitment of three-star defensive tackle Keytrin Harris, a native of Chandler, Arizona. He attends Compass Prep at the moment. Harris is staying home and committing to Arizona.
Harris is the No. 440 player in the country and No. 50 at his position. He's also the fifth-ranked player in Arizona. He held offers from California, UCLA, Miami, Tennessee, Georgia and plenty of others.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 290-pounds, Harris was a late addition to the last group of visitors the Tigers hosted on official visits. He seemed enamored by coming to Missouri, but staying on the West Coast ultimately ended up being the decision he made.
As of now, the Tigers still only have two commitments on defense, four-star linebacker Keenan Harris and three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. That number seems likely to increase in the coming days, but may be alarmingly low to some.
The commitment of four-star safety Jayden McGregory and three-star cornerback Javonte Smith are now looming. Those would be huge defensive additions in this year's class for the Tigers, especially McGregory.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)