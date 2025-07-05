What Mizzou is Getting in 3-Star S Tony Forney Jr.
It took a little while, but Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers finally landed a second defensive commitment in the class of 2026.
The Tigers earned the pledge of three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. on Independence Day, adding the tenth overall commitment to the class. Forney is a native of Marietta, Georgia, and attends Kell High School. Forney joins four-star St. Louis-native linebacker Keenan Harris as the defensive prospects in the class, as of right now.
Tony Forney Jr. - Marietta, Georgia
Position: Safety
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 lbs.
Analysis
Forney brings plenty to the table for the Tigers at the safety position, starting with his man coverage ability. He has the man-to-man skills of a cornerback, with good footwork, smart hands and the IQ to make the right reads when neccesary. He did play some snaps at the cornerback spot for Kell, which shows all throughout his tape.
In general, Forney is a great decision-maker. He knows when to jump a pass or when to get physical with a receiver, while also being patient in the run game. He can sit and wait perfectly fine for a play to develop, then display the closing speed to track down a ball carrier.
That speed also appears in blitz packages, which he operates well in. His loose tackling form also appears in these situations, which will need to improve before he gets to the college ranks. This affects his ability to defend the run, which is also a staple of the Missouri defense. That will need improvement, too.
In general, there aren't many flaws in Forney's game. He's a relatively mistake-free player who has plenty of upside as a coverage safety.
State of the class
Having only two commitments on defense isn't the greatest thing in the world, but that number could change very soon. As the Tigers await the commitments of four-star athlete Jayden McGregory, who's bound to play safety, along with three-star athlete Javonte Smith, who will play cornerback, they could help bolster that side.
Four-star edge Ronelle Johnson and three-star JUCO defensive end Demarcus Johnson will also have a big impact on this class, but they haven't made a time and date for their commitments official. Missouri would gladly take both of them and that could help shape this class into one that people are more used to seeing under Drinkwitz.
With only 10 commitments, it's clear that Drinkwitz is taking a different approach to high school recruiting. It may not be one that fans love as of now, but it needs time to develop, giving Drinkwitz the opportunity to show it can work.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)