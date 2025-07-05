Missouri Misses Out on In-State Prospect to Big 10 Foe
Despite Missouri picking up some steam on the recruiting trail over the last month, Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff received a bit of bad news on Saturday as one of the top players in the Show Me State opted to commit to a big 10 foe over Missouri.
Ronelle Johnson, a 4-Star edge rusher from Blue Springs, Missouri officially committed to Indiana, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He was in Columbia for an official visit on June 20, but it was not enough to secure a commitment from the talented defender.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 260 lbs., Johnson is a big bodied edge rusher with an impressive level of athleticism for his size. He is ranked as the No. 28 edge rusher in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is one of the most highly sought after prospects from the state of Missouri.
His big frame is his most obviously impressive trait, but the Blue Springs native also has quick feet and is aggressive at the point of attack, making it hard for offensive linemen to even get their hands on him. He is a dynamic talent, that would have certainly been a major addition to the class for Missouri.
While there is still plenty of time until the 2026 class makes its final decisions, Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff need to continue adding more talent if they hope to catch up to the rest of the SEC. Missing out on a player like Johnson seems to be an unfortunate indicator of where Missouri stands on the recruiting trail, but there is still time to turn things around.
Upcoming Commitment Dates to Watch
4-Star LB Adam Balogoun-Ali - Sunday, July 6
4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Monday, July 7
4-Star LB Braxton Lindsey - Monday, July 7
3-Star ATH Javonte Smith - Tuesday, July 8
3-Star S Jowell Combay - Wednesday, July 9
4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart - Friday, July 11
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)