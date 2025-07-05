Missouri Misses Out on In-State Prospect to Big 10 Foe

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Ronelle Johnson has Committed to Indiana, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 265 EDGE from Blue Springs, MO chose the Hoosiers over Kansas State, Missouri, & Ole Miss



He’s ranked as a Top 85 Recruit in ’26 (per Rivals)https://t.co/DBm48T8PE3 pic.twitter.com/zx3XlpU3pl