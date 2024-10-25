Coco Gauff's Brother Commits to Mizzou Baseball; The Buzz, October 25, 2024
Missouri baseball landed a commitment from catcher Codey Gauff, a familiar last name who anyone who has paid attention to U.S. Tennis since 2018.
The catcher is the younger brother of Coco Gauff, the 2023 women's championship at the US Open. At just 20 years old, she's ranked No. 3 in international rankings. She's the youngest in the top 10 after turning pro at just 14 years old.
Codey is also a switch-hitter, being named to the All-Festival Select Game Team in 2021 and 2022.
Coco shared support for her brother in the comments of his Instagram post to announce the commitment.
"so proud of you codey! beyond happy for you!" Coco wrote.
Thursday's Results:
• Soccer fell 3-1 to Texas on the road, dropping to 5-9-2 (3-5-1 SEC) on the season.
Friday's Schedule:
• Volleyball at Arkansas, 7 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Wrestling - Black & Gold scrimmage at the Hearnes Center, 6 p.m., free admission
• Swim and Dive vs. Purdue, 10 a.m. - Watch
Did you notice?
• "The Paul Finebaum Show" will be broadcast live Friday from Alabama's campus ahead of Mizzou's football matchup with the Crimson Tide.
• Former Missouri basketball player Michel Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets kicked off the season Thursday night, falling 102-87 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter's 15 points were the second highest on the team. He also recorded eight rebounds, two assists and a steal.
• Former Missouri safety Jaylon Carlies, now a linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts, is dealing with a fibula and shoulder injury, keeping him out of practice both Wednesday and Friday. The Colts are set t to take on the Houston Texans on the road Sunday.
Mizzou and Alabama's Offenses Fueled by Two Former Co-workers in DeBoer and Moore
When Mizzou football takes the field against Alabama Saturday, it will be a reunion for Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who coached together at Fresno State.
Hear from one of their former players and an assistant on the staff on what the two offensive minds showed at a pivotal stop in their careers.
The Test Jalen Milroe Presents for Mizzou Amidst Recent Struggles
A key part of Missouri's hopes to pull off a two-touchdown upset over Alabama could come down to the defense's ability to capitalize on the mistakes Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been prone to. recently.
