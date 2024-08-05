Former Missouri Swimmer Wins Bronze at Olympics: The Buzz, August 5, 2024
Missouri Tiger alumni just keeps winning at the 2024 Paris Olympics, this time coming from swimmer Clement Secchi.
The 24-year-old won a bronze medal for France in the 4x100 Medlay Relay on Sunday, thanks to his excellent performance the third leg of the relay on Saturday's preliminary round. France finished with the best first heat time and best time overall (three minutes, 31.36 seconds).
Secchi had quite the resume at Missouri in just one season, becoming a three-time honorable mention All-America honoree and placing in the top five all-time in the 100m back, 100m fly, 200, back and 200m fly. Now, he is winning on a world stage.
Did You Notice?
- Luther Burden's growing leadership continues to be shown throughout the offseason, including Sunday's practice. It's clear he's settled in to being a true vocal leader on the roster.
- Highly anticipated freshman defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri seen at work in fall camp wearing No. 6. The last lineman to wear that number? Darius Robinson. Need I say more.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
24 days.
