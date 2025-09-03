Luther Burden III Changes Jersey Number for Second Time: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III can't make up his mind when it comes to his jersey number in the NFL.
For the second time this offseason, Burden has changed his jersey number with the Chicago Bears. He initially chose the No. 87, then switched to No. 13.
Now, he's slated to wear the number 10. He wore the number three for all of his career with the Tigers and nobody currently is wearing that number on the Chicago Bears' roster.
Burden appeared in three preseason games for the Bears after being selected with the No. 39 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, recording five receptions for 78 yards. As of now, he's listed third on Chicago's official depth chart in anticipation of its matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.
He experienced some injury and discipline issues early on in NFL training camp, but was quickly turned around by new head coach Ben Johnson. This led to his multiple solid performances in the preseason that have Bears' fans excited.
The St. Louis native recorded 2,263 career receiving yards and 21 career touchdowns for the Tigers over three seasons. He's one of the program's highest-ranked recruits in team history and is one of the most dynamic playmakers in recent team memory. The best season of his career came in 2023, posting 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
Tuesday's Mizzou Results
Nothing yesterday.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
Nothing today.
SEC News:
SEC Football Power Rankings: Ole Miss Football Climbing After Week 1 Victory
Tennessee Flips Heavily Coveted EDGE Hezekiah Harris From Aubur
Did you notice?
- Missouri football will host 2026 cornerback recruit Trashundon Neal on a visit this coming weekend against the Kansas Jayhawks. He's from Liberty, Missouri.
- Four Missouri Tigers were named to Pro Football Focus' team of the week for Week 1 of college football. Right tackle Keagen Trost, wide receiver Marquis Johnson and linebackers Dante McClellan and Jeremiah Beasley were featured on the team.
- Fundraising for the Memorial Stadium renovation project is inching toward its goal, rapidly approaching the $100 million mark. The renovations are set to be complete for the 2026-27 season.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me."- Derrick Chievous
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube