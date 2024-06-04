Justin Smith Listed on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot, The Buzz; June 4, 2024
Justin Smith could become the ninth Missouri Tiger in the College Football Hall of Fame. The Missouri defensive end, who would go on to have a 14-year NFL career, is one of 77 FBS players listed on the ballot for the Class of 2025.
Smith was a standout for the Tigers from 1998-'20 before the Cincinnatti Bengals selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. At Missouri, he was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 1998, a member of the All Big 12 First Team in 1999 and 2000 and a First-Team All American in 2000.
Smith is the No. 2 leader in Missouri history for sacks in a career (22.5) and No. 4 for sacks in a single season (11.0 in 2000).
The ballot was delivered to 12,000 National Football Foundation (NFF) members with the voting deadline set for July 1. The official class will then be decided by the Honors Court, which includes athletic administrators, Hall of Famers and media members.
The official class will be inducted during the 67th annual NFF Awards on Dec. 9, 2025. All inductees will also be honored at their alma matters during the 2025 season.
Smith would join WR Jeremy Maclin, QB Paul Christman, C Darold Jenkins, RB Bob Steuber, OT Ed Travis, DB/RB Johnny Roland, DB Roger Wehril and TE Kellen Winslow.
Did You Notice?
• Missouri basketball officially signed South Carolina transfer Josh Gray. For more on Gray: Why Adding Josh Gray Proves Missouri's Commitment to Improving Via Transfer Portal
• Missouri football recruiting target Jackson Cantwell, from Nixa, Missouri, continues to move up on national rankings ahead of his junior season. "From pedigree to mindset to on-field ability and projection, Jackson Cantwell has all the tools needed to not only be the top offensive tackle in the 2026 class but he could push to No. 1 overall as well," wrote Adam Gorney of Rivals.com. Cantwell has visits to Oregon scheduled on June 12 to Oregon and on June 15 to USC.
• Missouri volleyball rounded out their 2024 signing class with Morgan Jones, the No. 5 ranked player in Illinois. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter was recognized as an Under Armour Athlete All-American.
Countdown to Missouri's Football Season Opener:
88 days.
