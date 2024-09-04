Missouri Football Ranked Ninth in PFF Highest Graded Teams: The Buzz, Wednesday, September 4, 2024
After a week one win over Murray State, Pro Football Focus released their ten highest-graded teams, coming in at ninth overall.
The rating was a 91.1, ranked ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks in the No. 10 spot. A top the rankings were Ole Miss, Auburn and Rutgers. The Rebels came in with a score of 93.3.
Missouri handled business against the Racers winning 51-0. This was the Tigers first shutout since 2019 in a win against Southeast Missouri State, where they beat the Redhawks 50-0.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri gymnastics announced their Open Gym and Tiger Clinic over the following three months. The Open gym will take place on October 13 and the clinic on November 16.
- Missouri freshman cross country runner Tyler Freiner, after a first place finish at the Tigers season opener, was named SEC Freshman of The Week.
On This Day in Mizzou History
• September 4, 2010 — Missouri and Illinois play their final game in St. Louis as part of the Arch Rivalry series. A pass-heavy offense led by Blaine Gabbert's 34 completions on 48 attempts helped Missouri defeat Illinois 23-13. Illinois held a 13-3 lead until midway through the third quarter when Gabbert connected with T.J. Moe for Missouri's first touchown of the day, a seven-yard score. A Gabbert touchdown to Michael Egnew in the fourth gave the Tigers their first lead of the night, one they would never give back.
A 8-year-old Brady Cook was in attendance for this game, dawning a Gabbert jersey and spawning this iconic photo of the future Missouri quarterback.
