Mizzou Central

Missouri Football Ranked Ninth in PFF Highest Graded Teams: The Buzz, Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Michael Stamps

Aug. 29, 2024: WR Luther Burden III celebrates a touchdown against Murray State.
Aug. 29, 2024: WR Luther Burden III celebrates a touchdown against Murray State. / Matt Guzman / MissouriOnSI

After a week one win over Murray State, Pro Football Focus released their ten highest-graded teams, coming in at ninth overall.

The rating was a 91.1, ranked ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks in the No. 10 spot. A top the rankings were Ole Miss, Auburn and Rutgers. The Rebels came in with a score of 93.3.

Missouri handled business against the Racers winning 51-0. This was the Tigers first shutout since 2019 in a win against Southeast Missouri State, where they beat the Redhawks 50-0.

Did You Notice?

  • Missouri gymnastics announced their Open Gym and Tiger Clinic over the following three months. The Open gym will take place on October 13 and the clinic on November 16.
  • Missouri freshman cross country runner Tyler Freiner, after a first place finish at the Tigers season opener, was named SEC Freshman of The Week.

On This Day in Mizzou History

• September 4, 2010 — Missouri and Illinois play their final game in St. Louis as part of the Arch Rivalry series. A pass-heavy offense led by Blaine Gabbert's 34 completions on 48 attempts helped Missouri defeat Illinois 23-13. Illinois held a 13-3 lead until midway through the third quarter when Gabbert connected with T.J. Moe for Missouri's first touchown of the day, a seven-yard score. A Gabbert touchdown to Michael Egnew in the fourth gave the Tigers their first lead of the night, one they would never give back.

Missouri Tigers running back De'Vion Moore (26) carries the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half
September 4, 2010; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers running back De'Vion Moore (26) carries the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at the Edward Jones Dome. Missouri defeated Illinois 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

A 8-year-old Brady Cook was in attendance for this game, dawning a Gabbert jersey and spawning this iconic photo of the future Missouri quarterback.

More from Missouri on SI:

Eye of the Tiger, Week 1: Boston College, Vanderbilt Seemingly Tougher Challenges for Missouri

Missouri's Drinkwitz Shares Key Observations in Week 1 Win, Where Missouri Needs to Improve

Eli Drinkwitz 'Concerned' with This Area of Missouri's Passing Offense


Check out our social media...

Published
Michael Stamps

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/All Things Mizzou