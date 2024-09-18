Missouri Golf Loses Canadian Invitational: The Buzz, Wednesday, September 18, 2024
After holding a two-day lead at the Canadian Collegiate Invitational, Missouri mens golf walked away with a second place finish.
The Tigers finished day-two at a combined 22-under-par, holding a massive 11-shot lead. Missouri's top-three golfers, Veikka Viskari, Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson and Brock Snyder all shot under a score of 70. It apeared as if the Tigers would walk away with an easy victory, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish the only team within reach,
Everything changed as day three rolled around. Besides Viskari, every other Tiger shot over par. Snyder shot a 77 and Sigurbrandsson a 73, dropping them all significantly down the leaderboard.
Viskari finished the three-day event in a tie for fifth, with Sigurbrandsson in a tie for eight and Snyder a tie for No. 14. Mattias Varjun was next, finishing in solo-No. 29 place and freshman Bubba Chapman the last man up in a tie for No. 41 place.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri kicker Blake Craig was name a Lou Groza Award player of the week for week three of college football. Craig was also named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
- Missouri basketball offered 2028 forward Bentley Lusakueno. Lusakueno is yet to be ranked by any major recruiting sites.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Sept. 18, 1965: Missouri, under head coach Dan Devine, suffered a 7-0 loss against Kentucky in its 1965 season opener. A 36-yard touchdown pass from Rick Norton to Larry Seiple was all the Wildcats needed to dismantle Missouri in the second matchup between the two programs.
"You can't win if you don't score," wrote Dick Wade of The Kansas City Star
Missouri came just two yards away from scoring, but failed to convert a fourth-and-goal with just 6:27 remaining on a rush from running back Johnny Roland.
