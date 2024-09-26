Missouri Head Coach Calls for More Limitations on NIL; The Buzz, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024
The entire college athletics landscape was changed when the NIL policy was introduced in 2021. Athletes began to earn profits for their name, image and likeness.
While it sounds like a great thing, there have been some issues and unexpected issues with NIL, especially since very few guidelines have been implemented. Agreements not in writing haven't been lived up to, big schools have had more of a monopoly on players since they can offer more and there is no cap on how much schools can offer.
"This is going to continue to happen because their aren't guardrails in place, there aren't rules in place. We are having to operate in a system that there really isn't a system."
One of the major problems that has come up lately is tampering and failure to live up to contracts. UNLV starting quarterback Matthew Sluka recently announced that he would be redshirting, despite his team being 3-0 on the season so far. While no official explanation has been released, possible tampering and defaulted NIL agreements have been at the center of the rumors.
"There's two sides to every story and then there is the truth," Drinkwitz said. "It's disappointing that this is having to be played out over national television. It's going to affect real football teams and real families."
Did you notice?
- Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz made an appearance on ESPN's The Opening Drive. He defended quarterback Brady Cook during his time on the show, saying "The outside noise relating to him right now is ridiculous. People need to have their minds checked and anybody who is suggesting that there’s an issue at the quarterback position is insane, in my opinion."
- Women's basketball will play Truman State in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
- While on the Paul Finebaum Show, Eli Drinkwitz joked about having a busy Saturday planned despite having a bye week.
Today's Schedule
- Women's Soccer at Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m., Watch, Live Stats
On This Day in Mizzou History:
September 26, 2020: Mizzou played their first ever game under newly-appointed head coach Eli Drinkwitz. This was their season-opener, in which they played Alabama. Mizzou lost 38-19 against the Crimson Tide.
