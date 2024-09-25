Mizzou Central

Missouri Mens Basketball Holds First Practice; The Buzz, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Missouri's Tamar Bates (2) huddles with Jesus Carralero Martin (13) and other Missouri players during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo.
Missouri's Tamar Bates (2) huddles with Jesus Carralero Martin (13) and other Missouri players during a college basketball game against Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena on Mar. 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. / Abigail Landwehr/Columbia Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Missouri mens basketball team has kicked off preseason practices leading up to an important third season under head coach Dennis Gates.

The Tigers have a different-looking roster, bring in the No. 13 high school recruiting class in the country and multiple high-impact transfers. Most notably, Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins and Duke transfer forward Mark Mitchell will look to make immediate impacts for the Tigers.

Gates and the new-look TIgers will look to build off a 2023-'24 season that saw them finish dead-last in the SEC, going winless in conference play and 8-24 overall. They posted two strong wins in the first part of the season, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Pittsburgh Panthers on the road.

Gates has an important year in front of him as he looks improve on his first two seasons and prove to Tiger fans that he can win them games.

  • Missouri gymnast Kaia Tanskanen was named as one of the most anticpated freshman in all of college gymnastics, according to College Gym News.
  • Freshman gymnast Ethan Vance was named to the U.S.A. Junior Team. The incoming freshman is known for his strong performances in the 50-meter fresstyle.

Nothing today.

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

