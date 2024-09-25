Missouri Mens Basketball Holds First Practice; The Buzz, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024
The Missouri mens basketball team has kicked off preseason practices leading up to an important third season under head coach Dennis Gates.
The Tigers have a different-looking roster, bring in the No. 13 high school recruiting class in the country and multiple high-impact transfers. Most notably, Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins and Duke transfer forward Mark Mitchell will look to make immediate impacts for the Tigers.
Gates and the new-look TIgers will look to build off a 2023-'24 season that saw them finish dead-last in the SEC, going winless in conference play and 8-24 overall. They posted two strong wins in the first part of the season, defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Pittsburgh Panthers on the road.
Gates has an important year in front of him as he looks improve on his first two seasons and prove to Tiger fans that he can win them games.
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnast Kaia Tanskanen was named as one of the most anticpated freshman in all of college gymnastics, according to College Gym News.
- Freshman gymnast Ethan Vance was named to the U.S.A. Junior Team. The incoming freshman is known for his strong performances in the 50-meter fresstyle.
Today's Schedule
