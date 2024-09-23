Missouri Soccer Falls to No. 3 Arkansas in Third Straight Loss: The Buzz, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
No. 3 Arkansas women's soccer got the best of Missouri soccer in an 8-2 win at the Razorbacks stadium.
The Razorbacks scored six goals in the first half despite the Tigers' attempts to score before Arkansas could regain possession of the ball.
The Tigers scored two goals in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the ranked Razorbacks. The two goals for the Tigers were scored by senior midfielder Leah Selm in the 70th minute and junior forward Kylee Simmons in the 80th minute.
The Tigers fired nine shot attempts to the Razorbacks 23. While many of the Tiger's shots were in goal range, they were either too wide, deflected or stopped by the Razorbacks' goalkeeper.
The Razorback currently leads the NCAA with 44 goals and 29 assists on the year.
The Tigers have a few days off to rest and get back in the right mindset before a matchup against Alabama on Sept. 26, 2024. The match will be streamed on SECNetwork+.
Did you notice?
- Former Tigers Linebacker Nick Bolton secured the win for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Bolton stopped Falson Bijan Robinson on the final play at fourth and inches, allowing Patrick Mahomes to get the ball back and win the game 22-17.
- Missouri women's golf will host the Johnie Imes Invitational, which they have won nine times since first hosting it in 2007. The tournament will feature 13 different schools, none of which are fellow SEC competitors.
- Jackson Cantwell attended Missouri's home game against Vanderbilt this past Saturday. According to composite ratings, he is currently the No. 2 player in the country in the Class of 2026. Cantwell is a Missouri native hailing from Nixa, Mo.
Today's Schedule
- Women's Golf hosts the Johnie Imes Invitational a two-day tournament, 8 a.m. CT, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's Soccer (3-3): Arkansas (7-0-1) 8, Missouri (4-6-1) 2
