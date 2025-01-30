Missouri Soccer Field to Undergo Renovations; The Buzz, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025
Mizzou Athletics is receiving one of its Top 10 largest donations. But it isn't going to football or basketball.
For a soccer and track field that bears her name, longtime Mizzou benefactor Audrey J. Walton decided that she would provide a generous gift. It is the largest that the university has ever received for an olympic sport.
Walton Stadium is nearly thirty years old and is much in need of repairs and renovations. Amongst the list of expected fixes coming are a complete renovation of the track surface and natural grass fields. The track surface repairs would allow the Tigers to host outdoor track and field competitions once more.
"I've always believed in the power of college athletics to impact the next generation of Tigers — and I am especially proud to support programs that empower young women and men to compete and succeed," Walton said. "Building championship programs in the Southeastern Conference starts with a 'Will to Win.' I am honored to invest in that unwavering 'Will to Win' by supporting our track and field and women's soccer programs so they can compete at the highest level in the SEC. I greatly look forward to seeing the project completed for the betterment of Mizzou Athletics."
Today's Schedule
- S&D at Air Force, Air Force Diving Invitational, Colorado Springs, Colorado. 11:30 a.m.
- WBB at No. 5/7 Texas, 8 p.m., Watch, Listen, Stats
Yesterday's Results
Nothing yesterday.
Did you notice?
- Missouri Offensive Lineman Armand Membou has pulled out of the Reese's Senior Bowl. He came down with a stomach flu a couple days ago and was not able to recover in time. Read more here.
- Check out this recap video of the Mizzou Women's Basketball's win over Mississippi State from Monday.
