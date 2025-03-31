Missouri Tennis Defeats Southeastern Louisiana, Loses to LSU: The Buzz, March 24, 2025
No. 58 Missouri tennis has an overall record of 12-10 this season and 2-9 in conference play after defeating Southeastern Louisiana 4-0 in Baton Rouge on Sunday afternoon and losing 0-4 to No. 6 LSU earlier in the day. The Tigers experienced a few last-minute roster changes due to illness and struggled with the humidity and temperature on the court.
Missouri scored the doubles point after Andrea Artimedi and Gian Octa won 6-1 over Bogi Csordas (SLU) and Kate Obrina (SLU). Following their win, the Tigers continued to roll through with another 6-1 doubles win from Mary Brumfield and Korina Roso over Bente Bierma (SLU) and Panatchakorn Suanarsa (SLU). The Tigers then won three of their six singles. The other three single matches were left unfinished, but the Tigers were in front as they conclude
LSU had a strong start over Missouri with a 6-0 sweep by Kayla Cross and Kinaa Graham over Missouri's Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar. Missouri's only points against LSU came from Lazar's match against Tilwith Di Girolami, where she won one game. However, Girolami ultimately won with a score of 6-1. Sarah Hartel managed to win two games against Kenna Erickson (LSU), but Erickson made a comeback to take the set 6-2, followed by another win of 6-1 in their next match, securing LSU's victory.
The Tigers will travel to No. 23 South Carolina on Friday, April 4. The match will begin at 10:30 a.m. CST.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Softball: Missouri at No. 19/21 Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi, 6 p.m. CST, Live Video, Live Stats
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Women's Tennis: No. 6 LSU 4, Missouri 0
- Women's Tennis: Missouri 4,
- Softball: No. 19/21 Ole Miss 1, Missouri 0, Recap
- Softball: No. 19/21 Ole Miss 5, Missouri 3, Recap
Southeastern Louisiana 0
Did you notice?
- Collier Dyer and Tommaso Zannella both received All-American statuses at this weekend's NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Dyer finished 11th in 1-meter diving with a score of 368.25. Zannella finished 13th in platform diving with a score of 348.40.
- The SEC softball community participated in the fifth annual All for Alex weekend to honor Alex Wilcox, a former Mississippi State outfielder, on Sunday, March 30. Wilcox joined the Bulldogs during the 2018 season while she underwent chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer. She was in a total of eight games, and according to the Mississippi Athletics archive, she had a total of three hits in her 15 career at-bats. Wilcox passed away in the summer of 2018. Now, all SEC teams wear teal during at least one game during the season to honor her legacy.
