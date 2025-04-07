No. 66 Missouri Tennis Loses Last Away Match: The Buzz, April 7, 2025
On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the No. 66 Missouri women's tennis team (12-12, 2-11 SEC) faced off against the No. 1-ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs (20-1, 13-0 SEC). The Tigers lost 0-4 as they continue to struggle against top-ranked opponents this season. One doubles match and three singles matches went unfinished in Sunday's loss.
In doubles play, the Bulldogs secured the doubles point with a win by the No. 12-ranked doubles pair, Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) and Mell Reasco (UGA), over Missouri's Mary Brumfield and Korina Roso 6-2. With the match going unfinished, Georgia's Guillermina Grant and Mai Nirundorn led 4-2 over Missouri's Inah Canete and Andrea Artimedi before their play was stopped. On court three, Georgia's Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry secured the doubles point for the Bulldogs with a 6-1 victory over Mizzou's Gian Octa and Zoe Lazar.
Georgia then won three straight-set matches in singles play to clinch the win and maintain its perfect record in the SEC.
Up next, the Tigers will host No. 6 Tennessee (15-5, 9-4 SEC) on Friday, April 11, at 1 p.m. Tennessee leads the series 10-2, with the last matchup being in March 2024, when the Volunteers defeated the Tigers 4-0.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
Mens Golf - Tiger Intercollegiate
- Where: Missouri hosts the Tiger Intercollegiate at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia, Missouri.
- Shotgun Start: 8 a.m. CST, Live Stats
- Who: University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Central Arkansas, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Drake, Iowa State, Kansas State, Lindenwood, Nebraska, North Alabama, Oral Roberts, Saint Mary's, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Stetson, UNLV, and Wyoming
- 2024 Tiger Intercollegiate: Iowa State won last year's event with an 11-under 841, and Missouri finished in second with a score of 843. Missouri's Jack Lundin won the individual title with 13-under 200.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
Missouri Gymnastics advanced to the NCAA Championship Semifinal on Sunday with a score of 197.425, placing second behind Oklahoma, 198.450. Freshman Kaia Tanskanen scored 9.850 on vault to mark her new career best. Missouri will compete with No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida, and No. 11 Alabama on April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Women's Golf: Georgia Southern 5, Missouri 1
Women's Tennis: No. 1 Georgia 4, Missouri 0
Women's Soccer: Missouri, Southern Indiana
Softball:
Baseball:
