Missouri Volleyball Fights and Falls to No. 13 Kentucky: The Buzz, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024
Missouri Volleyball (9-5) lost to No. 13 Kentucky (9-6) with a score of 3-0 on Oct. 6 in Lexington.
Graduate student Mychael Vernon now sits at over 200 career blocks after the matchup. Other notable statistics from Sunday's matchup against the Wildcats include Jordan Iliff being 29 kills away from reaching her 1000th in her collegiate career, Colleen Finley only needs three more blocks to reach 250 in her career, and Naomi Franco making her first dig of the season.
Next, the Tigers return to the Hearnes Center to host Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.
Missouri vs. No. 13 Kentucky Sets:
- Kentucky 25, Missouri 18
- Kentucky 25, Missouri 20
- Kentucky 25, Missouri 21
