Mizzou Central

Missouri Volleyball Fights and Falls to No. 13 Kentucky: The Buzz, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Izabelle Cool

Missouri volleyball prepares for its match up against No. 13 Kentucky in Lexington.
Missouri volleyball prepares for its match up against No. 13 Kentucky in Lexington. / Mizzou Athletics

Missouri Volleyball (9-5) lost to No. 13 Kentucky (9-6) with a score of 3-0 on Oct. 6 in Lexington.

Graduate student Mychael Vernon now sits at over 200 career blocks after the matchup. Other notable statistics from Sunday's matchup against the Wildcats include Jordan Iliff being 29 kills away from reaching her 1000th in her collegiate career, Colleen Finley only needs three more blocks to reach 250 in her career, and Naomi Franco making her first dig of the season.

Next, the Tigers return to the Hearnes Center to host Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Missouri vs. No. 13 Kentucky Sets:

  • Kentucky 25, Missouri 18
  • Kentucky 25, Missouri 20
  • Kentucky 25, Missouri 21

Today's Schedule

  • Women's Golf at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Showdown, Lawrence, Kansas, 8 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. tee times, Live Stats

Mizzou Results

* Scores and updates will be added when made available.

  • *Baseball: University of Illinois Chicago, Missouri
  • Volleyball: No. 13 Kentucky 3, Missouri 0
  • *Softball: Kansas, Missouri

Did you notice?

More from Mizzou On SI:

Chaos Ensues as Six Top-25 Teams Fall - Eye of the Tiger, Week 6
How to Watch: Mizzou at UMass

Post Game Analysis: Mizzou Falls 41-10 at Texas A&M

Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 6

Check out our social media...

Published
Izabelle Cool
IZABELLE COOL

Izabelle is a senior at the University of Missouri studying Sports Broadcast Journalism and Sociology. She's from Kansas City, Mo., and has covered wrestling for MizzouCentral since 2023. Previously, she covered wrestling, soccer, and tennis for the student newspaper The Maneater.

Home/All Things Mizzou