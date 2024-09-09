Missouri Women's Soccer and Golf continue the weekend wins for the Tigers: The Buzz, Monday, September 9, 2024
After back-to-back losses, Missouri soccer secured another win in its season after defeating Southeast Missouri State University in a shutout, with a 5-0 shutout on Sunday.
All five goals were scored by different Tigers throughout the game, four of them in the first half alone. The fifth was scored by forward junior Bella Carrillo in the 54th minute, her first career goal with the Tigers.
The Tigers are currently 2-3-1 on the season and will compete against Duke on Sept. 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. in Durham, N.C.
The women's golf team began their season at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational on Sunday and is currently in fifth place out of the 11 schools competing.
Two Tigers are in the Top 10 after the first 18 holes of play. Sophomore Fleur van Beek scored a two-under 70, securing a three-way tie for first place. She finished with the 10th-best average in school history, with a stroke average of 73.70 last season.
Senior Ffion Tynan posted a one-over 73, landing in seventh place at the end of Sunday's match.
The Tigers will continue match play today, starting at 7:30 a.m.
Women's volleyball fell to South Dakota in four sets on Sunday to finish out the Northern Kentucky University Invitational. They had a 1-2 mark in the tournament with the singular win over Northern Kentucky, 3-1.
Volleyball will host its home season opener in the 2024 Mizzou Invitational Sept. 13-15, with the University of Tennessee-Martin, University of Missouri-Kansas City and Lindenwood competing against them.
Today's Schedule
- Women's Golf at the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky, 7:30 a.m., Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Women's Volleyball (3-3): South Dakota (3-2) 3, Missouri (3-3) 1
- Women's Soccer: Missouri 5 (2-3-1), SEMO (0-4) 0
